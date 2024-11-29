Falcons Add Competition for Younghoe Koo, Sign Former Detroit Lions Kicker
The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday they have signed veteran kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.
Patterson is in his fourth year in the NFL after starting four years for the Memphis Tigers. He began his career in 2021 with the Detroit Lions where he went 13 for 14 (92.9%) with a long of 49 yards.
He moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and played all-17 games, going 30 for 35 (85.7%) with a long of 53 yards. He spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions in 2023 and was with the New York Jets earlier this season.
For his career, he's 59 of 67 (88.1%) on field goals including 40 of 42 under forty yards. he's 96 of 100 on extra points for an even 96%.
Patterson joins the team as incumbent kicker Younghoe Koo has struggled much of the last month. Since going 4 of 4 in a 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Koo is 10 for 17 (58.8%) in the following six games including three misses in a 20-17 loss to the same Saints three weeks ago.
Koo bounced back in the thin air of Denver with a 2 for 2 day in a 38-6 loss to the Broncos including an attempt from 51 yards. His 73.1%-make rate on the season is easily the lowest of his career, frankly because kickers making 73% of their kicks don't last long beyond the high school level.
He had back to back seasons of 86.5% in 2022 and 2023 after a making 93.1% and 94.9% in 2021 and 2020 respectively.
He's the only kicker in the NFL with a five-year contract, though his $4.85-million average salary is only 12th across the league. If they were to make the unlikely move of cutting ties with Koo, the Falcons would take on a $3.75-million dead-cap hit.
Moving on from Koo this late in the season does appear to be unlikely though. He's a proven commodity on the field, despite the recent struggles, and in the Atlanta locker room. He's incredibly popular with Falcons fans, and he'll get the chance to prove he's put his struggles behind him.
Atlanta announced they had waived safety Dane Cruikshank in a corresponding move. Cruikshank appears to be the designated yo-yo this season for the Falcons. This is the third time he's been released, but he has appeared in two games, entirely on special teams.