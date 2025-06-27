Falcons' Bijan Robinson Putting In Work with 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram with former NFL Offensive MVP Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey is a four-time All-Pro and was the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. In 2019, he had 1,000+ rushing yards (1,005) and 1,000+ receiving yards (1,387), becoming only the third player in NFL history to achieve this feat.
Robinson can learn a lot from McCaffrey; however, the Falcons hope he has the ability to stay on the field better than the 49ers running back. McCaffrey has only played more than 11 games twice in the last seven seasons, including just four last year.
McCaffrey’s brother, Luke, was a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2024. He started as a quarterback in college before making the switch to receiver full-time. Luke had 18 catches for 168 yards in his rookie campaign.
Robinson had a stellar season last year, for which he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl bid. He recorded 1,456 rushing yards, 431 receiving yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and 14 rushing touchdowns. He was third in the NFL in rushing yards, fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage, and tied fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. He had the most games in the NFL last season (five) with two or more rushing touchdowns. He had 12 games with 100+ yards from scrimmage last season, the second most in the NFL.
With Michael Penix Jr slated to be the Falcons' starting quarterback this season, and his love for slinging the ball deep, Robinson should benefit from fewer stacked boxes on defense, with more room to operate.
Pro Football Network has listed Robinson as a candidate to win the 2025-2026 OPOY award, and working out with a former award winner is certainly a step in the right direction.