Falcons Could Miss Commanders' Terry McLaurin after Concerning Injury Update
The Atlanta Falcons have been dealing with their own injury problems at wide receiver to start the 2025 season. Darnell Mooney missed all of training camp and has just six catches for 64 yards since his return in Week 2. Drake London was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has just eight catches for 104 yards since.
The Washington Commanders, the Falcons' Week 4 opponent on Sunday, are dealing with injuries of their own. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury, and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin got a concerning injury update for Sunday's contest against Atlanta.
"Terry McLaurin, their star receiver, who garnered so much attention of the headlines this offseason because of his hold-in and contract demands, eventually got a contract, but didn't practice. And then, surprise, surprise, he starts pulling muscles," Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.
"He is dealing with a quad injury. My understanding is that his status for this week is very much in doubt. Would not be surprised if he missed the game, but he has been getting a variety of opinions to see what is best for him health-wise."
Rapoport followed up his appearance on NFL Network to clarify his comments on X.
"Terry McLaurin will receive another opinion on his quad today, and he's received several -- including from Dr. Williams Meyers, the nation's expert in core muscle injuries," Rapoport wrote on X. "As of now, they believe it's a quad injury. But more tests coming, as his status is in doubt for Sunday."
Rapoport casting doubt on what was thought to be a fairly straightforward quad injury is certainly concerning for the long-term health of McLaurin. In the short-term, it seems almost definitive that he won't play against the Falcons on Sunday.
McLaurin was limited in last year's Commanders' overtime win over the Falcons in Week 17 in Washington because of an ankle injury. He had just one catch for five yards as Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards against the Falcons' soft zone defense.
Prior to 2024, McLaurin had 252 yards and two touchdowns in the previous three meetings between the Falcons and Commanders... all Washington wins.
McLaurin leads the Commanders with 149 yards receiving through three games. Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz have combined for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Washington's second and third leading receivers.
The Falcons desperately need a win against the Commanders after an anemic showing against the Carolina Panthers last week. They're currently 3.5-point home underdogs and will need to pull an upset to avoid two weeks of negativity heading into next week's bye.
The Commanders, missing one of their key weapons, should help.