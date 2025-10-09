Falcons Defense Faces Biggest Challenge Yet Against Josh Allen and Bills
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons know what’s coming on Monday night. The Buffalo Bills arrive in Atlanta with one of the most dangerous players in all of football – Josh Allen – and for head coach Raheem Morris, that means every defender must be dialed in.
This Falcons defense has led one of the league's most surprising turnarounds, but its first test back out of the bye week will be a demanding one.
The Bills’ offense, powered by the reigning MVP, is one of the NFL’s most balanced and explosive units. Allen can beat defenses from the pocket or escape and extend plays, turning would-be sacks into explosive plays.
For a defense that has shown major strides this season, it’s a different kind of challenge, and one that will require as much discipline as aggression.
“This week’s unique,” Morris said on Tuesday. “You’ve got a guy back there that we just mentioned that is unique in itself. When you do pressure, you’d like to get him on the ground. If you don’t, he can make you pay.”
This is the reality of facing one of the NFL’s most gifted quarterbacks. Few players combine Allen’s arm strength, physicality, and improvisational ability. Pressure alone isn’t enough. Containment and smart rush lanes are equally critical.
“You just want to focus on making sure that we are in the right rush lanes and doing the right things in order not to allow him out of the pocket to be able to crease you and run the football,” Morris continued. “We had Baker [Mayfield] get us, I think, three times in the first game. [Marcus] Mariota got out once or twice. These guys are getting more and more athletic, so you’ve just got to make sure you focus on how you use your rush lanes, how you utilize some of those things, whether you're a blitzer or whether you're just part of the four-man rush.
“The discipline, the vision, and the violence that you need to rush, we’ve always got to keep that on the uptick.”
Atlanta’s defense has thrived under a system built on physicality and trust. The group currently ranks near the top of the league in total defense, thanks to improved communication and playmaking from the front seven. But against Allen, the challenge is elevated, and every play can turn into something unexpected.
Morris knows that firsthand. He’s seen Allen’s evolution up close, then as the defensive coordinator of the LA Rams. The quarterback led the Bills to a 31-point performance, pouring on 353 total yards and had just one more incompletion (five) than total touchdowns (four).
“Well, he was pretty dangerous there, too,” Morris said when asked how much Allen had changed since the last time they faced him that season. “He was scary then, too. I’m sure he’s evolved, but you’re talking about a guy who is a dog. He’s been a dog for a while.”
That respect is clear throughout the Falcons’ building. Players and coaches have studied how Allen dismantles defenses, not only with his physical gifts but also with how he manipulates coverages and extends plays.
“He can throw the ball anywhere,” Morris said. “I remember he hit us with a post ball moving up in the pocket that he absolutely threw a dime on. He caught us in a defense. They had two verticals down, and he’s able to manipulate the rush and be able to absolutely keep all his power and throw off-balance and off-platform throws just about anywhere in the field.”
When a play breaks down, Allen becomes a nightmare to prepare for. He’s not just a threat to scramble, he’s a quarterback who can throw with full velocity and precision while on the move.
“He can throw the ball on time. He can throw it off schedule. It doesn’t matter,” Morris added. “And he’s fearless. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”
The Falcons’ head coach didn’t stop there. He even used Allen’s play as a teaching tool for his own young signal-caller, Michael Penix Jr.
“He’s something that you look at Mike and [say] go study some of the things that he’s able to do and watch some of those things, how he’s able to get the ball down the field. He’s amazing. He’s a good player.”
Allen’s ability to extend plays challenges every level of the defense. The secondary must plaster receivers longer than normal, while the pass rush must keep him hemmed in without losing containment.
“He’s a super special player,” linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “He's got an MVP in the trophy trophy closet. He's got his team competing for a Super Bowl every single year. He's a very special player. Getting to go up against the best is fun. It brings a challenge.”
For Atlanta, Monday night represents another measuring stick. The defense has shown toughness, speed, and physicality through four games. But against Josh Allen, and one of the league’s most explosive offenses, they’ll have to elevate every part of their game.
Containing Josh Allen is rarely about stopping him completely. It’s about surviving the chaos and turning his improvisation into opportunities for your own defense. And for the Falcons, that will define whether this rising defense is ready for the spotlight.