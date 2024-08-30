Falcons Expect DB Justin Simmons, Edge Matt Judon to Play vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons' shiny new defensive toys will be on display Week 1 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who addressed reporters Thursday inside the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, Ga., said he expects both safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Matt Judon to take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener.
"They're at different points," Morris said. "But the two guys' personalities are really ringing out and the character behind both of them in their own different way are really starting to mesh well with our football team."
Atlanta sent a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Judon on Aug. 14. Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler, has 32 sacks in his last 38 games and 66.5 sacks overall across eight NFL seasons.
The 32-year-old Judon is entering a contract year, and failure to see eye-to-eye on negotiations played a central role in his departure from New England. Still, while Judon's training camp was far from smooth, he was an active on-field participant with the Patriots.
And so, Morris said Judon arrived in Flowery Branch already well conditioned.
"We've got him already beefed up into his rep counts," Morris said. "We got him beefed up into full individual, but the personality of Matthew just comes out more and more every single day and he is live wire."
Morris added he's had lots of fun working with Judon, who often tells Atlanta's offense he knew what was coming but gives credit when he loses the battles. Being vocal and articulative are just the tip of Judon's trait-related iceberg.
"He is a guy who knows a lot of football," Morris said. "He is high intelligence. He is highly instinctual, he brings a little bit of edge and he brings a little bit more fun to a practice."
One day after acquiring Judon, the Falcons signed Simmons, a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler who was still on the free agent market, to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.
But because Simmons wasn't on a team, his ramp-up period to the season opener is much longer than Judon's. It remains to be determined how much Simmons plays against Pittsburgh, according to Morris, who added that depends on the next week-plus of preparation.
Yet after spending two weeks with Simmons, Morris believes the former Denver Broncos star will be a "major contributor" to Atlanta's defense throughout the season.
The Falcons are just going to allow Simmons to reach that level at his own pace -- and in the mean time, Morris is pleased with how he's worked alongside Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant.
"I'm kind of just letting the rope out slowly with him," Morris said. "We're starting to get to some team plays and do some of those different things and you're starting to see really the intelligence of Justin.
"How fast he's able to pick it up and communicate with Jessie or Grant or whoever's out there, or even [Dee] Alford at the nickel spot and some of those spots, and how detailed he is in his work and just a true absolute professional."
The Falcons, with Simmons and Judon each expected to play, are set to host the Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.