Falcons Make Final Preseason Decision on Michael Penix, Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons have played in two preseason games thus far, and in each of them, no starters (aside from rookies) have seen the field. Head Coach Raheem Morris revealed Monday morning that Michael Penix Jr and Kirk Cousins will not suit up for the Falcons' third and final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.
“Our first two quarterbacks don’t play, especially in this last game,” Morris said.
That means that second-year quarterback Penix will have zero preseason reps as he heads into his first year in the NFL as a starter. However, Penix has told the media he will be ready Week 1, no matter what, stating that in college football, there is no “preseason” to prepare for the season.
“I’m always going to be ready,” Penix said. “That’s, that’s my job is to be ready, whenever week, week one come. And, and in college, you didn’t have no preseason. It’s like you got, you got your spring game and you going into week one. So, it’s same thing. I’m going to be ready week one. Whenever it count, I’m going to be there. I’m going to show up.”
The rookies have seen a good deal of action in the preseason, with first-round edge rusher James Pearce Jr playing into the 4th quarter in Friday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Morris was asked about the status of Jalon Walker, Atlanta’s other first-round pick, ahead of the Falcons' final preseason game. Walker suffered a groin injury on the final play of Atlanta’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans last Wednesday.
“That held him out of the game and then this week you operate with, will operate with an abundance of caution,” Morris said.
Walker’s absence was felt as the Titans were running the ball well against Atlanta. Tennessee’s top three rushers each averaged above 4.0 yards per carry.
In Morris’s presser from Monday morning, it sounds like none of the starters will play. The rookies could get some reps.
“This is the make the roster game,” Morris said. “You know, this is where those guys solidify themselves on that 53-man roster or that practice squad or whatever the case may be, trying to finalize who you keep.”
The players on the bubble will be competing for roster spots; however, it may be a bit worrisome for Falcons fans to hear that it is likely that none of Atlanta’s offensive starters would have played even one snap during the preseason.