Falcons Former Sixth Round Pick Stepping Up in Big Way
When Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney went down with a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp, Falcons fans all held their breath.
Mooney was a huge part of the offense in 2024, registering 992 yards and five touchdowns. He had more yards and touchdowns last year than in his previous two seasons combined. In his absence, the Falcons needed a wide receiver to step up, and one did: Casey Washington.
Washington was drafted by the Falcons 187th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Washington suffered a concussion last season and barely saw the field. However, during training camp, he has quickly built a rapport with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Head coach Raheem Morris was asked who’s winning the wide receiver battle with Mooney out. He smiled and said the answer was simple.
“He knows the clear-cut answer to this,” Morris said. “Casey’s been out really showing up. You know he’s he showed up in a big way in some of the speed threats.”
With Mooney out, Washington has been Penix’s favorite threat down the field. During Tuesday’s joint practice against the Tennessee Titans, Penix hit him on a beautiful 52-yard touchdown down the field. Washington had his man completely burned.
Last week, during Atlanta’s scrimmage, Penix hit Washington deep down both sidelines, first the left sideline, then down the right when the offense switched sides. The first deep ball to Washington was one of the first plays of the scrimmage period.
It looked reminiscent of a play that Penix made in the 2023 college football semifinals against Texas, where he hit Ja’Lynn Polk for a huge gain down the right sideline.
Penix hit Washington on three deep balls in last week’s scrimmage.
Penix will sling that ball deep often. Pro Football Focus describes a deep ball attempt as a pass that travels 20 or more air yards. Per PFF’s tracking stats, Penix attempted to throw it deep on 15.2% of his drop-backs, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL amongst quarterbacks with 100 or more drop-backs.
So Penix loves the deep ball, and Washington has proven that he can get down the field in a hurry. When Mooney returns, Penix will have three speed threats to stretch the field: Mooney, McCloud and Washington. The deep balls will come in bunches.