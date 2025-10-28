Falcons Get Word on Several Key Starters' Injury Status Ahead of Week 9
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons fell to 3-4 after a Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the injury luck may finally be turning in their favor. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris indicated that there is a strong possibility that several key starters could be on the mend.
Several critical players were sidelined for Sunday’s loss. This group includes: quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee), wide receiver Drake London (hip), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), and edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin). In addition to those players, the Falcons also lost safety Jessie Bates III (ankle) during the game.
“I have to see. I’ve got no more information [than] I had yesterday, other than no, it’s not a serious injury [for Bates]. It’ll be one of those day-to-day things,” Morris explained. “So, we’ll kind of be in wait-and-see mode.”
He also expanded on the status of the other players listed above, “Realistically, that's just about everybody else as well: Michael Penix, Drake London, Zach Harrison. All of those guys will kind of be in the wait-and-see mode, day-to-day mentality.”
The two who went unmentioned were the pair of rookies. Bowman has missed the last three games, while Walker has missed the last two. They have been regularly absent from practice while they recover from their soft-tissue issues.
Morris was confident that they could return as soon as this Sunday.
“Potentially getting back [Walker] this week, along with Billy [Bowman Jr.],” he explained. “Like I said, all of those guys, they're just day to day, other than the guys that are actually on the IR status, like a Divine [Deablo]. But the other guys will be kind of monitored throughout the week. Get to Wednesday, see what you look like in practice. Thursday, Friday, give them all the way up to game day like we did this week.”
Of the players on the reserve lists with the eligibility to return, Morris updated the status of offensive lineman Storm Norton.
“He's really close. He'll be another guy you can add to that kind of day-to-day,” the head coach said. “Obviously, having the ability to potentially activate him and see what he can give us, if he can give us anything, some competitive nature out there. Get a chance to go see him play a little bit this week as well. Like I said, it's really the same thing with almost everybody.”
Norton was designated to return last Wednesday after missing the first seven weeks of the season with the ankle injury he picked up in training camp. He was again inactive on Sunday as he awaits his activation to the active roster.
The Falcons are scheduled to take on the Patriots in Week 9 this Sunday on the first leg of a two-game road trip that includes a trip to Germany. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Foxborough.