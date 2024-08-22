Falcons GM Fontenot on Terrell Contract Extension: 'Embodies the Traits We Want'
The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed the report that they have signed cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year contract through the 2028 season.
Terrell agreed to a deal worth up to $81 million with $65.8 million guaranteed, the biggest four-year deal for a corner in league history. NFL Network first broke the news Thursday morning.
At $20.25 million annually, Terrell is currently slated to be the second-highest paid corner and third-highest paid defensive back in the NFL in 2025, according to Spotrac.
Since becoming the Falcons' general manager in January 2021, Terry Fontenot has been fond of Terrell. The two met on Fontenot's first day, and Fontenot frequently saw Terrell in the building, working to build off a second-team All-Pro season.
Now, Fontenot has rewarded Terrell's work.
"We are very glad to be in the position to provide this extension for A.J., who is certainly well deserving of it," Fontenot said in the release. "A homegrown player, he embodies the characteristics and traits we want as a Falcon.
"He leads by example with his work ethic, and as a great teammate he does anything he can to help this team win on a continuous basis."
Fontenot also extended his thanks to Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
"We appreciate the support of our owner, Arthur Blank, for providing the resources to reward players who operate the right way," Fontenot said in the release.
The 25-year-old Terrell, drafted No. 16 overall by the Falcons in 2020, was thrown into the fire as a rookie and has been Atlanta's top cornerback ever since.
He's started all 61 games in which he's played since entering the league, missing only five contests. This past season, he started all 17 games, logging 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 passes defended.
In terms of defensive staples, Terrell is quickly emerging as one. He was a team captain in 2022. He routinely draws opponents' top receivers. Last season, he allowed 45 receptions and quarterbacks completed only 55.6 percent of their targets in his direction - but he gave up 552 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.
Terrell will be a Falcon for the foreseeable future, something the Atlanta native has long wanted -- and has now finally achieved.