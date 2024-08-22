BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons, A.J. Terrell Agree to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

Sources: The #Falcons and CB AJ Terrell agreed on a 4-year extension worth $81M with $65.8M effectively fully guaranteed — 2nd highest paid CB ever.



The deal negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Trevon Smith of @AthletesFirst has the largest guarantee ever for a CB on a 4-yr deal. pic.twitter.com/vWzr3N2Ss7