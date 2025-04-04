Falcons Great Julio Jones Announces Retirement
Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones has retired from the NFL, he announced in a social media post Friday evening.
Jones, who last played in the NFL during the 2023 season, spent the first decade of his 13-year professional career in Atlanta. He’s the Falcons’ all-time leading receiver with 848 receptions and 12,896 yards, and he’s second in touchdowns with 60.
The 36-year-old Jones spent the 2024 season as an unrestricted free agent. He finished his career with 914 grabs for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns.
In his retirement announcement, Jones thanked teammates and coaches from Foley High School and the University of Alabama for helping his journey before transitioning to his gratitude for his Falcons teammates, starting with quarterback Matt Ryan.
“It was a lockout in 2011 — you went as far as taking me to your home, showing me the playbook, going to fields, going over plays,” Jones said. “Thank you. I appreciate you, man.”
Jones also expressed his appreciation for fellow Falcons receivers Roddy White, Harry Douglas and Eric Weems, receivers coach Terry Robiskie and head coach Mike Smith.
“I appreciate y’all just for being there for me,” Jones said. “Again, Roddy (and) Harry, teaching me the blueprint as far as a receiver, being a pro. Again, man, thank y’all. Y’all my brothers. Forever, thank you. I appreciate you.”
The Falcons infamously traded up from the 27th overall pick to No. 6 for Jones during the 2011 NFL draft. Over the following 10 years in Atlanta, Jones made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a first- or second-team All-Pro five straight years from 2015-19.
Atlanta traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans in the spring of 2021. He closed his career with stints for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and he thanked all three organizations in his retirement post.
But Jones will retire with his heart in Atlanta. He intentionally chose Friday because of the date — April 4, or 4/04, in honor the city’s 404 area code.
“I’m making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta,” Jones said. “Thank you, man. I appreciate y’all. It’s nothing but love. I’m doing this on 404 day.”