Falcons Legend Uses One Word to Describe Expectations for Penix
Michael Penix Jr. enters year two in the NFL and his first season where he'll begin the year as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. He showed flashes but more will be expected out of him come 2025.
A former Falcons wide recevier thinks the answer behind what to expect.
Roddy White shared his thoughts on what he expects from new starting Quarterback Michael Penix Jr in his first full year as a starting quarterback, earlier on Tuesday on 680 The Fan.
White was asked what he expects to see from Penix this year. His answer was simple: consistency. He said that what made Matt [Ryan] so successful was that he was so consistent and that he kept the ball out of harm's way.
Ryan threw for 4,000 or more passing yards in 10 straight seasons, tied for the third-longest streak of such seasons in NFL history. Ryan threw for 4,500 or more passing yards in seven straight seasons, the second-longest streak of such seasons in NFL history.
White thinks being consistent will be easy for Penix, as the supporting cast around him is so good.
“I mean, I think we have enough weapons around him in order for him to be a really good player. You know, I mean, Bijan’s excellent. You know, we got a one receiver so. We have Pro Bowl players, you know, and it’s his job just to get the ball to these guys and make sure they make plays. So it’s just the level of consistency he can be each and every week. I mean, it’s going to be games where he just consistently lights it up because we are that talented on offense,” White said.
Penix was drafted eighth overall by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL draft. After a string of poor games from quarterback Kirk Cousins, Penix was given the start in a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants. Penix finished the season with 775 yards, four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing), and three interceptions.
PFF ranked the Atlanta Falcons’ supporting cast as the best in the NFL, tied with the Detroit Lions, and White echoes this sentiment.