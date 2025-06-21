PFF Gives Atlanta Falcons Highest Grade for Offensive Supporting Cast
PFF graded offensive supporting casts from the 2024 season, and the Atlanta Falcons received the highest in the NFL. They tied with the Detroit Lions for first with a grading of 88.3.
Running back Bijan Robinson comes in with a 92.8 PFF grade and a 92.8 rushing grade, both of which are the second-best mark of any running back.
Wide receiver Drake London received an 87.8 grade (seventh highest) and a 90.1 receiving grade (fourth highest).
Offensive Guard Chris Lindstrom received a 93.5 grade and a 94.6 run blocking grade, both of which are the highest marks of any guard in the NFL.
The rest of the offensive line, aside from new center Ryan Neuzil, all have PFF grades of 70 or higher. Jake Matthews (79.8), Matthew Bergeron (70.9) and Kaleb McGary (73.8) are all in the top 30 of their respective positions, out of 140-plus tackles and guards.
Atlanta’s other running back, Tyler Allgeier, has an 86.4 grade (8th highest) and an 85.7 rushing grade (10th highest).
Wide receiver number two, Darnell Mooney, has a 74.0 grade. This is the 36th best out of 96 qualifying wide receivers.
Most of the players on the Falcons' offense are highly graded by PFF. PFF’s Dalton Wasserman also likes what he’s seen out of Michael Penix Jr.
“The other team tied at the top is the Atlanta Falcons, who present an interesting situation for their new quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. Aside from center Drew Dalman, the Falcons return the majority of an offense that includes stars Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Chris Lindstrom. Penix himself played excellent football in limited work last year, so a full season with him as the starter could bring about plenty of optimism in Atlanta,” PFF’s Wasserman wrote.