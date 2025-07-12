Falcons Linebacker Named First-Time Pro Bowl Candidate
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss could be poised for a breakout year in 2025. Sports Illustrated’s Connor Old included him on his list of 10 possible first-time Pro Bowlers.
During the 2024 season, the 30-year-old linebacker had a career year, recording 151 total tackles (85 solo, 66 assisted), five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. His pick off was the first of his career, coming against 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Jayden Daniels in Week 16.
So the case for a Pro Bowl nod is slowly building based on that step forward last season.
PFF defines pass rush win percentage as the percentage of "wins" vs blocking on non-penalty Pass Rush Snaps. Elliss had a 26.5% win percentage last season; no other player who played at least 150 snaps on defense recorded above a 17%.
“Elliss is one of those spectacularly grimy defensive players who seems to just melt his way into the backfield. He’s a swarming, sideline-to-sideline player. He is incredible on stunts working off defensive linemen and edge rushers, and he always manages to get his hands on the quarterback,” Old said. “I imagine pairing Elliss with new Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, himself a 10-year NFL veteran, and Mike Rutenberg, one of the top linebackers coaches in the NFL, will only bolster his credentials.”
It will be interesting to see how Ulbrich plans to use Elliss in 2025, especially with Atlanta bringing in another hybrid linebacker in Jalon Walker. However, Atlanta certainly has a talented player in Elliss that they can use in a variety of ways. With the addition of other players who can rush the passer in Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr and the return of Bralen Trice from injury, Elliss could be in for a big season and a potential Pro Bowl bid.