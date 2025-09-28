Falcons Lose Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney to Injury
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons lost wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a hamstring injury in their Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders. He finished the game with one catch for 15 yards.
The injury appeared to happen in the early parts of the third quarter, with the Falcons leading 17-10, and he did not return to the game.
This soft-tissue injury is the latest in what has been a difficult early part of the season for Mooney. The veteran wide receiver missed all of training camp with a shoulder injury sustained on the first day of the summer practices. He then missed the team’s first game with Tampa Bay before returning to action against Minnesota.
On the season, Mooney has caught just six of his 15 targets for 64 yards.
Drake London has led the Falcons in receiving, having crossed the 100-yard mark in the third quarter and scored his first touchdown of the season. Bijan Robinson also contributed 100-plus yards in the game.
The loss of Mooney is difficult, but the Falcons are fortunate to have a bye week next Sunday before they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Atlanta for a Week 6 matchup on Monday Night Football.
Hamstring injuries can be fickle, as seen with cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., who has missed each of the Falcons’ last two games with the same injury. No two injuries are the same, but if Mooney were to miss a similar amount of time, then the Falcons would have a significant void to fill. There is no clear second option on the roster.
Tight end Kyle Pitts could step into this role, and the veteran recorded his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, but so could Robinson, Casey Washington, or Ray-Ray McCloud.
Mooney will be difficult to replace. He showed what he was capable of last season, with 992 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 64 catches. His 15.5 yards per reception were a career-high by more than two yards.
The full extent of the injury is unknown as of now, but the Falcons will certainly be hoping the injury is minor and that he could be back in action in two weeks.