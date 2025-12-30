Bijan Robinson Shatters A Falcons Franchise Record

ATLANTA – Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has made both NFL and franchise history during the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The running back surpassed Christian McCaffrey and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most all-purpose yards for any player under the age of 24. He entered Week 17 with 5,376 career yards and needed just 15 to pass Sanders and 67 to pass McCaffrey. Robinson needed just the first half of action to make that NFL history.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

He did so on this outstanding 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

BIJAN ROBINSON. 93 YARDS.



ESPN | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/fRjPbmd2kv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 30, 2025

Robinson, who has already crossed the 100-yard mark from scrimmage 10 times this season, has been an electric player for the Falcons in 2025. He entered Monday’s game with the league’s second-most scrimmage yards, trailing McCaffrey by 43 yards in one fewer game played, but he will now exit this week having surpassed this total, too.

The Falcons’ running back was recently named to his second-career Pro Bowl earlier this week.

“Bijan Robinson is absolutely a phenomenal player,” head coach Raheem Morris said in Week 16 after the win over the Arizona Cardinals. “I’ve been calling him the best player in football all year. I’ve got a lot of love for that guy and what he brings to a football team, not just as a player but as a human on the field and off the field. Everything that we ask from our players and what a Falcon looks like is Bijan Robinson.”

In Week 16, Robinson pushed his season total for scrimmage yards over the 2,000-yard mark, becoming just the third Falcons player in franchise history to reach that mark (he joins William Andrews and Jamal Anderson).

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

In Week 17, he tracked down Andrews’ franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season (2,176) in just three quarters of action. He needed just 151 yards to break the record, and he had 155 on the ground alone, adding another 15 through the air at the time of this writing

Robinson will now have one more game this season, plus the rest of Week 17 against the Rams, to create some distance between himself and these elite players in the Falcons’ and the NFL’s record books.

The Falcons currently lead the Rams 24-3 in the third quarter, with kickoff in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints being set for 1:00 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.