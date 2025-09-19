Falcons Name Starting Kicker For Week 3 Matchup with Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have named Parker Romo the team’s starting kicker for its Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons signed Romo to the team’s practice squad after veteran Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal in the waning moments of their Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.
That week’s kicking competition ended with Koo on the inactive list and Romo the starter. The Peachtree City native delivered in his Falcons debut, hitting all five of his kicks in Sunday’s 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, including one from 54 yards. He accounted for 16 total points in the win.
After the strong performance, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was noncommittal on the future of Romo.
“There is about a 90% chance that [Parker] Romo is our kicker for next week,” he said Monday. “There's no doubt about that. I wouldn't even sit here and act like it's an open competition because the guy just went five-for-five. You want to see it again. You want to see it in a different atmosphere. You want to go see those things, and he did a heck of a job, and I want him to go out there and do it again, and let's go see it. We'll make some decisions on those things as the week goes. It could be this week, it could be next, it could be whatever. But we'll make those decisions as we kind of have to go.”
On Friday, Morris removed all doubt, naming Romo the starter for this week.
"We're going to go with Romo," Morris said. "He earned it last week going 5-for-5, and you gotta go with that again."
Assuming he remains on the practice squad and is elevated on Saturday, this will be the second of Romo’s three elevations that a player can receive before it is mandated by the league that are signed to the active roster.
Since he is still on the active roster, the future of Koo on the active roster will likely depend on the continued performance of Romo moving forward. If he were to struggle at any point, it would be fair to speculate that the pair could re-engage in a kicking battle at Flowery Branch.
Until then, the job will belong to Romo.
"It's special," Romo, a Georgia native, said this week. "It's super special for me to be able to put on for the city of Atlanta because I spent 17 years of my life in Georgia."