Falcons Named Top 5 Landing Spot for Star Free Agent Safety
While the Atlanta Falcons await word on the status of safety DeMarcco Hellams after he was carted off the field following the defense's second play in Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, one of the NFL's best safeties remains available on the free agent market.
Former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons, who was released this spring due to cap-related causes, is perhaps the most prominent free agent still looking for a home this fall.
And according to Pro Football Network, the Falcons are the fifth-best fit for Simmons and should be interested in acquiring a player with his professional experience, which dates back to 2016.
"Could Simmons fit with the Falcons? He’s traditionally played a deep safety role, but with All-Pro Jessie Bates roaming center field in Atlanta, Simmons could spend time in the box and work ahead of Richie Grant and DeMarcco Hellams," writes Pro Fotball Network.
The 30-year-old Simmons has been named a second-team All-Pro four times in the last five years, and the lone time he missed the list, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.
Simmons, who stands 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, is coming off a productive campaign in which he recorded 70 tackles and three interceptions across 15 games. He's started the last 108 games he's played and would provide another seasoned voice to a unit littered with them.
From Bates to cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Atlanta has several quality leaders on a young defense. Simmons, if only speculatory, would be another -- but the Falcons currently have just $3.39 million in money available, according to OverTheCap.
Further, Hellams was working as the No. 3 safety in camp, and Atlanta has plenty of belief in Grant to put an up-and-down 2023 season behind him. As such, committing capital to Simmons solely because of the injury to Hellams semes illogical.
And so, while the pipe dream of Simmons may be fun for some, it still remains exactly that: Highly improbable for a multitude of reasons.