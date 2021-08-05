Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Falcons WATCH: Tackling Leader Tops Atlanta Camp Highlights

It was the second day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons, and what do the training camp highlights show?
Author:

It was the second day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons, and the training camp highlights show the team is making more aggressive plays on offense and defense.

Foye Oluokun led the Falcons in tackles last season. He he also had two interceptions. He showed his skills in coverage with one of the top plays of the day. He ran the sideline with Qadree Ollison and outmuscled him for the ball.

There is a great two-angle shot of the play that shows Oluokun getting his hands between Ollison's and taking the ball. Ollison must have thought he had a big play, but Oluokun had other ideas.

Rookie safety Richie Grant saw time with the first team yesterday. He's part of the highlight package in drills showing a smooth back pedal and turn.

This is foreshadowing for a nice pass break up that Grant has going against fellow rookie Kyle Pitts. Pitts is running a quick out, and Grant beats him to the spot and stretches out to bat the ball away.

Grant is battling veterans Duron Harmon and Erik Harris for snaps, and it won't be surprising to see Harris and Grant taking the most snaps at safety this year.

Fullback Keith Smith had a nice catch across the middle (not shown), but cornerback Kendall Sheffield comes in from behind and punches the ball away for a fumble. Smith had a good day receiving overall, but he'll remember that play.

New head coach Arthur Smith has a reputation for using his tight ends, and he's been true to form at training camp. Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst, John Raine, Ryan Becker, and even Lee Smith have been targeted by Matt Ryan and the quarterbacks extensively.

Recommended Articles

AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
Play

Falcons Podcast: Which CB Ready For Second-Season Leap?

Locked On Falcons: A.J. Terrell's Potential with Guest Will McFadden

Jaeden Graham Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Injury & Roster Moves: Change In Pass-Catching Corps

The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list and signed wide receiver Trevor Davis to take his roster spot.

Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons WATCH: Tackling Leader Tops Atlanta Camp Highlights

It was the second day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons, and what do the training camp highlights show?

After working on short passing routes most of the weekend, Ryan and A.J. McCarron got the ball downfield more on Wednesday. There is a nice sequence towards the end of the video with both quarterbacks finding multiple receivers including Christian Blake and Russell Gage. 

AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
Podcast

Falcons Podcast: Which CB Ready For Second-Season Leap?

Jaeden Graham Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Injury & Roster Moves: Change In Pass-Catching Corps

Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons WATCH: Tackling Leader Tops Atlanta Camp Highlights

AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
Podcast

Falcons Camp: Youth Movement Is Here

USATSI_16474577
News

New No. 3 WR? Falcons' Zaccheaus Proving His Value

Richie Grant Atlanta Falcons Safety
News

Which Falcons' Rookie Drew Coach Smith's Praise at Training Camp?

Deion Jones after Training Camp Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons LB Deion Jones: All 'Love' for New Coaching Staff

jarrett atl
News

NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Falcons The Worst?!