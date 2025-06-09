Falcons Rookie Edge for Defensive Rookie of the Year? CBS Sports Thinks So
The Atlanta Falcons’ pass-rush struggles last season were well-documented, but they spent two first-round draft picks in April to make sure help arrived sooner rather than later.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso named Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. as his top pick to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Trapasso was high on Pearce entering the draft, and he’s doubling down after he landed with Atlanta.
“With Pearce as my No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, I'm not backing away from that before any games are played,” wrote Trapasso on CBS Sports. “Pearce is a sizable, athletic, refined, and deceptively powerful outside rusher who demolished the SEC the past two seasons with a cumulative pressure rate over 21%. I've written that statistic like 50 times the past four months, and I'm still astonished by it.”
Atlanta finished with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last season, and the third-worst pass-rushing grade according to PFF. While a rookie can’t single-handedly resolve the team's biggest weakness, Pearce showcased enough production and potential during his time at Tennessee to offer real hope that he could make an immediate impact.
When talent meets a glaring need, there’s a real chance for production.
“His situation in Atlanta couldn't be more conducive to DROY hype,” Trapasso continued. “Atlanta has finished 32nd in sacks twice (2015, 2021) and 31st a ridiculous five times (2013, 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2024) over the past decade. Any uptick in team pass-rushing production will be viewed as a ginormous win for the Falcons.”
Over the course of his three seasons at Tennessee, Pearce totaled 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles-for-loss, while also forcing three fumbles. At 6-foot-5 with a blazing 4.47 40-yard dash, Pearce Jr.’s rare combination of size and speed should make him a matchup nightmare. He gets off the line with an explosive first step while showing fluid bend around the edge, also mixing in savvy hand technique while pulling off pass-rushing moves.
Earlier in the week, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Uhlbrich gave some insight into his expectations for the rookie pass rusher.
“He's going to create some serious problems for offenses,” said Uhlbrich. “He's one of those guys that doesn't need a lot of schemes to get him going. You can put them on the edge and let him rip it. I'm super excited for what he’ll become.”
Atlanta finally made a major investment to fix its pass rush by using two first-round picks in this draft. The Falcons hope Jalon Walker, whom they took at No. 15, also has some say in the rookie of the year conversation.