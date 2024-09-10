Falcons Sign Ex Raiders Starting OT, Finalize 53-Man Roster
The Atlanta Falcons have filled the final vacancy on their 53-man roster with a new signing Tuesday.
Atlanta announced it agreed to terms with offensive tackle Brandon Parker, a 2018 third-round pick who has 59 games and 33 starts under his belt.
The 28-year-old Parker was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, who he played for across his first four seasons. Parker, who attended North Carolina A&T, played in 15 games with 12 starts as a rookie in 2018.
After reserve roles in 2019 and 2020 when he played in 22 games but drew only seven starts, the 6-foot-8, 320-pound Parker returned to a significant spot in 2021. As a fourth-year pro, he saw action in all 17 games and made 13 starts at right tackle.
Due to a tricep injury, Parker missed the entirety of the 2022 season, spending it on the Raiders' practice squad. He signed a one-year deal for the second consecutive offseason in the spring of 2023 but again battled injuries.
The Raiders released Parker before the start of the 2023 campaign but brought him back midseason. He played in five games with one start and entered free agency again this spring.
Parker signed with the San Francisco 49ers in March but was released during final roster cuts. He returned to the team's roster shortly thereafter and was on the team this past weekend prior to his release Monday.
The Falcons' signing of Parker comes two days after right tackle Kaleb McGary had a difficult time in the season opener against star Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who finished with one sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, McGary allowed two pressures, one sack and one hit Sunday.
Atlanta's roster now boasts two backup tackles in Parker and Storm Norton. The Falcons return to action at 8:15 p.m. Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles inside Lincoln Financial Field.