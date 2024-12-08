Falcons Stock Report: Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris Free-Fall Continues at Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons' three-game slide turned to four Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, as Atlanta (6-7) suffered a 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) in Minneapolis.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said he was disappointed in the outcome of his return to Minnesota, where he spent the past six seasons. He was similarly frustrated with his play.
And as Atlanta flies home with a one-game deficit in the NFC South, it'll do so searching for answers.
Here's who's trending up -- and down -- for the Falcons after Week 14 ...
Stock Up
Ray-Ray McCloud
In the midst of a career year, McCloud had his best game as a professional receiver. He caught eight passes for 98 yards, both season-highs. His receptions were the second-most he's had as a pro, while he registered his highest career yardage mark.
McCloud fumbled a kickoff return when the Falcons trailed 28-21, which may have been the most important play in the game and puts a significant dimmer on his afternoon. However, as a receiver, McCloud produced at the best clip in his career.
Darnell Mooney
Like McCloud, Mooney set a career high in receiving yards with 142. He caught six passes on seven targets, continuing his stellar first season with the Falcons. He's 35 receiving yards away from eclipsing the mark he set the past two years combined with the Chicago Bears.
He still left U.S. Bank Stadium unsatisfied.
"I don't really care about yards and stats and stuff," Mooney said. "I just want to win games."
Pass Rush
The Falcons had 10 sacks in their first 11 games. They had five in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and another four Sunday -- plus seven quarterback hits.
Each sack came from a different player -- outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and Matthew Judon, inside linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. For Goldman, it marked his first sack since Nov. 21, 2021, while he was a member of the Chicago Bears.
Stock Down
Kirk Cousins
Cousins went 23-for-37 passing for 344 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Over his past four games, he's thrown zero touchdowns to eight interceptions, and he currently leads the NFL with 15 interceptions.
In a highly anticipated homecoming, Cousins was outdueled by Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who completed 22-of-28 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns. External questions about his job security will continue getting louder.
Raheem Morris
The Falcons were once 6-3 with a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. They're now 6-7 and a game behind Tampa Bay. Atlanta's free-falling, and even with a bye week sandwiched between its defeats, can't seem to find a solution.
Right or wrong, that falls on Morris.
Dee Alford, secondary
For as many flaws as the Falcons' defense had the first 12 games, their secondary -- at least in terms of allowing explosive plays -- wasn't one of them. That flipped Sunday.
Atlanta allowed completions of 42, 49 and 52 yards from Darnold. The Falcons changed their No. 2 cornerback at halftime, going from Mike Hughes to Clark Phillips III, but the results didn't change.
Hughes gave up a 49-yard touchdown in the first half, and while Phillips proved more stable, nickel corner Dee Alford did not. On each of Minnesota's three touchdowns after the 49-yarder, Alford was the closest Falcons defender. He entered the locker room with a towel over his head postgame.
Up Next
The Falcons (6-7) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,