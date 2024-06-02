Falcons Tampering Penalties ‘Likely’ Revealed this Week
The NFL’s investigation into the Atlanta Falcons for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency is expected to close soon.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are accused of tampering with running back Saquon Barkley, are also poised to receive their fate according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“A resolution in the alleged free agent tampering cases is likely to come this week,” wrote Schefter.
The Falcons’ tampering allegations arose after Cousins, who was speaking at his introductory press conference March 13 after signing his contract on the first official day of free agency, said he had contact with Atlanta’s head athletic trainer the day before.
From March 11-12, which served as the legal negotiating period, teams are allowed to speak with players’ agents, but there can be no formal contact between the player and team officials before 4 p.m. the day free agency begins, which was March 13 this year.
Cousins unintentionally admitted to breaking this rule. Now, the Falcons may have to pay a price in addition to Cousins’s four-year, $180 million contract.
“One league source indicated that the Falcons’ alleged transgressions are considered more significant, and the discipline is expected to be more severe for Atlanta,” Schefter continued. “In the past, the league has taken tampering seriously and disciplined teams accordingly.”
In 2022, the Miami Dolphins were punished for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton three times from 2019-22.
The NFL took Miami’s 2023 first-round pick 2024 third-round pick while issuing a $1.5 million fine to owner Stephen Ross and $500,000 fine to vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal.
The Kansas City Chiefs were found guilty of tampering with receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015 and forfeited their 2016 third-round pick and 2017 sixth-round pick.
Kansas City was fined $250,000, while head coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey were forced to pay $75,000 and $25,000, respectively.
What’s the price going to be for Atlanta? Only time will tell - but the clock appears to be ticking down.