Falcons vs. Commanders Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 4
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are going to be eager to get back to the field to get the bad taste from their mouths after a Week 3 drubbing in Carolina. Up next will be a difficult test with the Washington Commanders coming to town.
Atlanta’s struggling offense will be under the microscope in this game. They are struggling to score points, coming in at 31st in the NFL in points per game (14.0). The entire unit, but the quarterback in particular, will need to find their legs as soon as possible if they want to avoid an early-season losing streak.
The injury-plagued Commanders will come into this matchup without quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but also fresh off a 41-24 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota also started that contest and accounted for 247 total yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders piled on 400 yards of offense.
Led by Jeff Ulbrich, this Falcons defense has taken on new life, but they will be challenged in Week 4. They come in as the 13th scoring defense in the league, first in rush defense, second in yards allowed (227.3), fifth in EPA/play and EPA/pass, sixth in team sack rate, and eighth in pressure rate.
Sunday will be a big opportunity for the Falcons, but they need to get on the right track ahead of their early bye week next Sunday. A win could spark a critical, early-season resurgence. A loss would put them in a tough three-loss hole to climb out of.
See below for how you can tune in for this Week 4 game.
Falcons vs. Commanders: Stats to Know
- Falcons Defense: 19.7 PPG Allowed (13th), 227.3 YPG Allowed (2nd), 131.0 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 96.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (10th), 5th in EPA/play Allowed
- Commanders Offense: 26.7 PPG (7th), 354.0 YPG (9th), 196.7 Passing YPG (20th), 157.3 Rushing YPG (2nd), 10th in EPA/play
- Falcons Offense: 14.0 PPG (31st), 338.7 YPG (13th), 199.3 Passing YPG (19th), 139.3 Rushing YPG (6th), 27th in EPA/play
- Commanders Defense: 19.0 PPG Allowed (12th), 329.7 YPG Allowed (13th), 229.0 Passing YPG Allowed (23rd), 100.7 Rushing YPG Allowed (12th), 15th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Commanders: Odds, Spread, Total
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (-110)
- Falcons -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +118
- Falcons -140
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Commanders: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Commanders Record: 2-1 (0-0)
- Falcons Record: 1-2 (0-2)
Falcons vs. Commanders: Injury Report
Commanders Injury Report
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) - QUES
- S Percy Butler (hip) - QUES
- QB Jayden Daniels (knee) - OUT
- WR Terry McLaurin (quad) - OUT
- WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) - OUT
- TE Josh Bates (calf/groin) - OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) - OUT
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (groin) - OUT
- RB Nate Carter (hamstring) - OUT