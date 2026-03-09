Atlanta Falcons Get Former Eagles WR as Darnell Mooney Replacement

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed wide receiver Jahan Dotson, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter . The former first-round pick will come to Atlanta on a two-year deal worth up to $17 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Dotson, 25, has played four years in the NFL, with stops playing for the Washington Commanders (2022-23) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2024-25). He was traded in August of 2024, along with a 2025 fifth-round pick, to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

For his career, he has 17-game averages of 33 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns. Dotsan had a career-best season in his rookie season, where he caught 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns.

He figures to be a strong depth player for a Falcons team in desperate need of wide receivers to fill out their roster. Dotson joins Olamide Zaccheaus as one of the new additions the front office has made on the first day of the early negotiation window.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham referred to the wide receiver as one of the more important positions on the field, so it is not surprising that they have been active in addressing it on Monday.

“It's a premium position," he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I feel like at this event it's my job to look at every single position, but definitely going to make sure we evaluate the receivers as well.”

Zaccheaus and now Dotsan are players who could come in and provide support every Sunday, but it should be expected that they will bring several more lower-cost guys to compete for reps before double-dipping in the draft for more.

Before acquiring these players, the Falcons only had two rostered wide receivers – Drake London and Casey Washington. In previous moves this offseason, Cunningham opted to release Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge in cost-cutting moves. They should be expected to remain active in both free agency and during the draft later on this spring.

In other moves on Monday, the Falcons have also reportedly added a pair of special teamers, tight end Austin Hooper, and are the front-runners for former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. All of these additions will be made official on the start of the league year on Wednesday.