Falcons WR Darnell Mooney Ready to 'Dominate' After Turning Page on Bears Chapter
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Two years ago, now-Atlanta Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney was an ascending star.
An impressive rookie season followed by an 81-catch, 1,055-yard, four-touchdown second campaign in 2021 had Mooney, then with the Chicago Bears, amongst the game's most promising young receivers.
Suddenly, it all changed.
After 140 targets in 2021, Mooney saw only 61 apiece in both 2022 and 2023. He totaled 71 receptions for 907 yards and three touchdowns, producing less across two years than he did in his breakthrough campaign.
But Mooney isn't concerned about the way his time in Chicago ended. He's found new life in Atlanta, signing a three-year contract this spring worth up to $39 million.
And for the 26-year-old Mooney, the past is exactly that.
"Everything's a learning curve in life," Mooney said. "So, just a learning experience. Obviously there was change, and I don't really try to worry about the past. I worry about what's now, and my goal every year is just to dominate."
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris described Mooney as an X receiver who's an elite separator with speed and playmaking after the catch. General manager Terry Fontenot added versatility as another valuable trait.
Atlanta is committed to giving Mooney an opportunity to put his career back on track. In OTAs and minicamp, he was the team's No. 2 receiver, starting opposite third-year standout Drake London.
While the rest of the team watches or competes in special teams drills, the trio of Mooney, London and tight end Kyle Pitts often catch passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins on a separate field.
When Cousins arranged a trip to Jon Gruden's home in Tampa, Fla., to help foster a better understanding of one another both on and off the field, Mooney received the invite - alongside London and Pitts.
There are few questions about where Mooney stands in Atlanta; he's in line to receive a heavy dose of snaps, and has already emerged as a dependable standout for receivers coach Ike Hilliard.
"He's everything as has been advertised and more," Hilliard told FalconsSI. "We know, personally, how good he is. Whether the world knows that or not, we're looking forward to him reintroducing himself to everybody that's out there because that guy's extremely talented."
Mooney and Cousins have formed a good relationship in a short time; the two former NFC North foes - Mooney in Chicago and Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings - grew closer during the trip to see Gruden and have only seen their bond flourish.
They know what each other likes, and perhaps more importantly, what they don't like. For Mooney, checkdowns during seven-on-seven work top the list of dislikes. For Cousins, it's celebrating after catches.
Off the field, Cousins frequently jokes - Mooney said sometimes the 35-year-old needs to dial it back. Cousins, a father of two, gave Mooney, who doesn't have kids, a jersey that says, "No. 1 Dad." Cousins couldn't stop laughing, said Mooney, who smiled and noted he wasn't overjoyed.
The duo is loose off the field - but in tune on it.
Cousins said the Gadsden, Ala., native is very talented, very capable and, along with London, expected to be a big part of the offense. Cousins feels fortunate to work with Mooney - and after nearly two months of throwing him passes, the feeling has only been reinforced.
"Mooney has incredible movement skills, great hands," Cousins said. "Football matters to him. There's an intense intent to his work that you don't see very often in players. Just thrilled with the player we got in Mooney."
Buzz surrounding Mooney is palpable. He has the traits and track record to back it up. But instead of setting expectations, he's merely counting down the days until he gets to do as Hilliard said forecasted - reintroducing himself to the rest of the league.
And playing within offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's system, which is expected to be more pass-heavy than both Mooney and the Falcons have grown accustomed to in recent seasons, Mooney anticipates having every opportunity to put the league on notice.
"I don't even want to speak about what I'm going to do, I just want to go out there and prove it," Mooney said. "So, nothing to speak about, besides my goal every year just to dominate and with this playbook, quarterback and style of offense, I feel like that's a good thing for everybody receiver-wise on this team."
The Falcons officially ended mandatory minicamp Wednesday, though their last day of practice was Tuesday. Mooney arrived in Flowery Branch in early April, optimistic about what his future held. He'll leave for summer break with two months of evidence to support his initial conviction.
Given six weeks to get away before starting training camp, Mooney doesn't plan on resting. Of the 60 career games he's played in, Mooney has won just 23 times. He's tired of coming up short, and in 2024, he's ready to flip the script - in both the win column and his career arc.
"I'm always locked in," Mooney said. "I've been losing for a while, so ain't no stepping back for me. I'm ready to take everything."