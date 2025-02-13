Forbes Calls Falcons' Duo 'Arguably the Most Underrated in the NFL'
As the Atlanta Falcons propel themselves into a rather uncertain offseason, the worrying salary cap issues facing the franchise are weighing heavily on everyone's minds.
In fairness, it's fairly easy to dwell only on the negative factors like KIrk Cousins's hefty price tag. Mercifully, several dynamic playmakers should provide a bedrock to build upon regardless of the financial purgatory they’ll navigate in 2025.
New starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will become the focal point for the rebirth of the entire operation, even if somehow Cousins was to stick around as a backup.
Truth is, that's just ground zero for head coach Raheem Morris; Penix will need a strong supporting cast if he's going to make further progress in his sophomore campaign.
Thankfully, the Falcons dynamic running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier provide the thunder and lighting sort of dynamic which can help make the offense really tick under a strong armed passer like Penix.
Robinson and Allgeier combined for 2,100 yards rushing in 2024. Robinson contributed 1,456 yards and Allgeier accounted for 644. That number was good for fourth among running back tandems in the NFL behind the Eagles (2,295), Lions (2,187), and Ravens (2,149).
Only the Lions had a second running back rush for more than 300 yards, with David Moore gaining 775 yards on the ground this year. Of course, the Raven and Eagles get massive-rushing contributions from the quarterback position as well.
“You have to have it,” Robinson told DJ Siddiqi of Forbes. “The cool thing about Tyler is, this isn’t a starter or backup thing. This is two NFL starters that are on the field at the same time. For us, first of all, it helps our bodies a lot – it helps us get out of the game. It’s fresher. We’re not taking all the workload. But that's the one reason why it helps a lot.”
Robinson certainly comes as advertised, and unquestionably the 23-year old former-first rounder from the University of Texas will keep leading the Falcons attack moving forward.
In truth however, it would be unfair to dismiss Allgeier as merely a relief pitcher who spells the emerging Pro Bowl star Robinson as and when required.
After all, the former-fifth rounder from BYU set the Falcons’ rookie-rushing record in 2021 while only spending seven games as the starter.
It's fairly plain to see that Allgeier's potential to make some plays perhaps needs to be thoroughly maxed out, especially in an offense which would be well minded to generously accommodate both runners' prodigious talents.
"Just having the defense stay on their toes," Allgeier commented about the pair's effectiveness. "It doesn't matter who's in, we're gonna have big gains. You gotta plan for both of us. I think that's really the most important thing. I think teams having to do that and not being able to lax, I think it just hits defenses in the mouth and just catches them off guard."
Originally, Allgeier only found himself pushed down the pecking order after Robinson was drafted 8th overall in 2023 and immediately flourished as a dynamic playmaker.
More often than not, a player being jettisoned down the depth chart will push back and show resentment, but Robinson experienced first hand the polar opposite with how his ever-dedicated teammate Allgeier reacted to his own role shifting.
"I feel it all started when I got there," Robinson said of Allgeier. "Tyler could have easily resented the fact that the Falcons got me or he could have been like, 'Man,I don't agree with that decision.' He could have been a jerk, been a bad person when I got in, but he called me literally the next day saying, 'I'm excited to play with you. Let's go make something special.' Ever since then, I've got the utmost respect for him and it's translated to us being the best of bros off the field and on the field."
In truth, Allgeier may have been the happiest person to see Robinson drafted. As a fifth-rounder, Allgeier earned a four-year, $4-million contract. The NFL has a habit of chewing up and spitting out running backs before they can sign a lucrative-second contract.
With the reduced load as Robinson’s teammate, Allgeier will likely make more per season than he did on his entire rookie contract when he gets a new deal for 2026 season. His rookie deal expires after this year.
The Falcons are familiar with this scenario. They signed LaDainian Tomlinson’s backup in 2008. All Michael Turner did was become the franchise’s second-all time leading rusher and touchdown leader over the next five years.
Teams are bound to bring some heat to fully test out the internal fortitude of Penix next season, so continuing to rely on a two-back attack would prove ideal to wear opposing defenses down greatly.
Bringing a constant attack to bear is what Robinson foresees as being the ideal approach for himself and his stablemate Allgeier in 2025.
"The second reason is, when he's in the game, he's dominating and, if he gets tired, then I'm in the game and then I want to dominate as well," Robinson declared. "You have two guys that you just really can't lax for. if there's one guy in or one guy not in, but you have two guys that you got to prepare for all week. That's what makes the whole thing work."
In the final analysis: two heads are better than one.