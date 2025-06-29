Former Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones Snubbed in Latest CBS Sports Ranking
CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo released a list of the best players to never win a Super Bowl ring. There were five wide receivers named on the list, including Cris Carter, Steve Largent, Terrell Owens, Larry Fitzgerald, and Randy Moss.
However, there was no sign of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.
Jones was undoubtedly one of the best at his position during the 2010s and one of the best of all time.
Jones put up impressive numbers during his tenure. He recorded 914 catches, 13,703 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns in his career.. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time 1st-team All-Pro, and three-time 2nd-team All-Pro. Jones is the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 yards.
Jones’s 12,896 receiving yards are the second most all-time in a player’s first 10 seasons, trailing only Jerry Rice. Jones’s 848 receptions are the fourth most all-time in a player’s first 10 seasons.
Jones’ 12,763 yards is the most by any WR in NFL history through their first 133 games. It is over 1,500 more yards than second-place Calvin Johnson.
From 2015 to 2019, Jones gained 1,400 or more yards in each season, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve such a feat in five consecutive seasons.
Jones is one of only six players all-time to record a game with 300 or more receiving yards. No one in the NFL has done this feat since Jones did it in 2016. Jones has three games with 250+ receiving yards. All current players in the NFL have three such games combined.
Jones has more yards than Steve Largent, despite playing three fewer seasons. Jones has just 170 fewer yards than Carter despite playing four fewer seasons.
If there’s a hole in Jones’s resume, it’s his total touchdowns compared to his peers. Despite being 16th in yards, he’s tied for 61st with 66 touchdown receptions. The Falcons typically used Jones like a running back on long drives with screen passes.
It was common to see Jones on the sidelines in the red zone after having five or more catches for 50 yards on the same drive.
Carter comes in fourth with 130 career touchdowns, and Largent is tied for 11th with an even 100.
However, the list said “best players” to have never won a Super Bowl, not “most productive”.
Not listing Jones and Tyrone, Ga. native Johnson feels like a snub.