Grady Jarrett Breaks Team Record, Leads Charge of New-Look Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons may have lost 18-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but it was not due to the team’s defense. The defensive side of the football held firm despite the Steelers leading the possession battle by ten minutes compared to the Falcons' underwhelming offense.
New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s unit understandably bent but did not break as they limited former head coach Arthur Smith’s offense to six field goals – no touchdowns. They didn't let the Steelers run a play from scrimmage inside their 30-yard line until well into the second half.
Despite losing the game, whenever you can hold your opponent to under 21 points, it generally is a recipe for victory in today’s NFL. That said, Atlanta’s defensive unit should hold their heads high as they have the potential to be the best defense the organization has seen in years with repeat efforts moving forward from the following players who came to play on Sunday.
Grady Jarrett – Defensive Tackle
After missing most of last season due to a season-ending ACL injury, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett returned with a vengeance in Sunday’s contest. Despite not playing in a live regular season game since last November, Jarrett is starting his tenth NFL season in 2024 on a high note.
He was the team’s leading pass rusher, with three total pressures on the day, including two sacks and one quarterback hit, making him the sole leader in franchise history in said category.
It is safe to say he is feeling good and is already dismissing any concerns about his health.
Nate Landman – Inside Linebacker
Nate Landman is probably not the name you expected to be on this list as one of the team’s best performers in Week 1. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he was number one. Although the defense did not generate any turnovers this past Sunday, Landman did stop the Steeler offense on 4th down, which effectively shut down a potential touchdown drive deep in Falcons territory midway through the fourth quarter.
Landman’s best Troy Polamalu impression on a leaping tackle was the most-clutch defensive play on the day. Additionally, he was fierce in run support and tallied up five tackles in 37 snaps.
Matt Judon – Edge Defender
One of the team’s more recent additions, Matt Judon, came through in a big way in his debut with his new team. With six total tackles on the day and doing a superb job in containing the athletic Justin Fields, Judon showed precisely why the Falcons traded for the former New England Patriot.
With Jarrett's help, his sack forced another Pittsburgh punt, giving the Falcons offense a chance to win the game with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Above all, he and Jarrett are leading from the front, and behind them is a defense that is more than capable of playing complementary football, even on the offense’s worst days.