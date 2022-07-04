“I think it will happen in due time,'' Vick says of Kaepernick's NFL comeback.

Michael Vick is no stranger to NFL quarterbacking controversy, and for that reason and more, his opinion on the future of another newsworthy figure carries weight.

And Vick now counts among those who still believe in Colin Kaepernick's ability to play in the NFL.

Vick, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick who started his career and starred with the Atlanta Falcons, believes that Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016, still has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback - and even a starting quarterback.

“I think it will happen in due time,'' Vick said.

Perhaps there are lessons to learn from Vick, who made three Pro Bowls in six years with the Falcons before he pleaded guilty for his involvement in dog fishing and spent 21 months in federal prison. When he returned to the NFL with the Eagles, he won Comeback Player of the Year and made a fourth Pro Bowl.

"He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years,'' Vick said in a visit with Outkick. "And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games,”

Kaepernick, 34, was essentially drummed out of the NFL due to his political and social positions. The NFL has issued an official policy for how that happened. However, the former San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl quarterback hasn't had much of a sniff outside of engaging in a recent workout with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. ... even as some media outlets suggest he would somehow automatically start in some NFL cities, including in Atlanta, over Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder.