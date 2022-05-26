Skip to main content

Colin Kaepernick Could Win Falcons QB Job? - Pro Football Talk

The former Super Bowl quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.

The NFL world was buzzing Wednesday afternoon following the announcement that the Las Vegas Raiders were hosting former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

USATSI_18028912

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, the year in which he made national headlines for his racial injustice protests while kneeling during the national anthem before every game. The action created a national debate and NFL teams opted not to sign him after the season when Kaepernick became a free agent. 

Despite his efforts, Kaepernick has remained unsigned for five seasons, but the 34-year-old is attempting a comeback with the Raiders.

His comeback has mixed reviews, but Pro Football Talk believes Kaepernick could still be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and would possibly be the starter for the Atlanta Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15141774
Play

Falcons Sign Pair of Defensive Rookies: Details

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen and Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone are officially members of the Falcons.

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_18007190
Play

Colin Kaepernick to Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff14 hours ago
14 hours ago
DeeFord2
Play

49ers Expected to Cut Dee Ford; Should Falcons Sign?

Could the former Pro Bowler make his way to Atlanta?

By Daniel Flick14 hours ago
14 hours ago

That's a bold statement saying someone who hasn't played since Barack Obama was president could come off the street and start in 2022.

This isn't to knock Kaepernick's abilities, but to make a return after so long would be a challenge for him to start. He was underwhelming in his last year with the 49ers, conjuring a 1-10 record in his final season as the starter.

Even though Marcus Mariota hasn't started a game in two years, he's been a solid backup since his starting days in Tennessee. And rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder led his Cincinnati Bearcats to a 12-0 record and a College Football Playoff berth. If anything, the Falcons would appreciate Ridder's upside over Kaepernick's outdated experience.

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota

Kaepernick was talented enough to remain in the league after 2016, even if it was in a backup role. There's even an argument that he could be in the NFL in 2022, but as a starter? He's going to have to prove it on the field before he earns a starting job.

USATSI_15141774
News

Falcons Sign Pair of Defensive Rookies: Details

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
USATSI_18007190
News

Colin Kaepernick to Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

By Falcon Report Staff14 hours ago
DeeFord2
News

49ers Expected to Cut Dee Ford; Should Falcons Sign?

By Daniel Flick14 hours ago
Arthur Smith vs Eagles
News

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: Worst Coach In The League?

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
D9389DF2-F5D6-4968-AB14-CCCF7CA390C7
News

Falcons OTAs: 5 Players Worth Watching For Atlanta

By Mike D'Abate18 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

2021 NFL Draft: Do Falcons Make the Grade? - PFF

By Daniel FlickMay 24, 2022
TerrellPitts
News

Falcons Pair Named Part of Top 25 Players Under 25 - PFF

By Daniel FlickMay 24, 2022
falcons rookies clutch
News

Falcons on 'Hard Knocks'? Here's How Atlanta Lands on HBO

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022