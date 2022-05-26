Colin Kaepernick Could Win Falcons QB Job? - Pro Football Talk
The NFL world was buzzing Wednesday afternoon following the announcement that the Las Vegas Raiders were hosting former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick for a workout.
Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, the year in which he made national headlines for his racial injustice protests while kneeling during the national anthem before every game. The action created a national debate and NFL teams opted not to sign him after the season when Kaepernick became a free agent.
Despite his efforts, Kaepernick has remained unsigned for five seasons, but the 34-year-old is attempting a comeback with the Raiders.
His comeback has mixed reviews, but Pro Football Talk believes Kaepernick could still be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and would possibly be the starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
That's a bold statement saying someone who hasn't played since Barack Obama was president could come off the street and start in 2022.
This isn't to knock Kaepernick's abilities, but to make a return after so long would be a challenge for him to start. He was underwhelming in his last year with the 49ers, conjuring a 1-10 record in his final season as the starter.
Even though Marcus Mariota hasn't started a game in two years, he's been a solid backup since his starting days in Tennessee. And rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder led his Cincinnati Bearcats to a 12-0 record and a College Football Playoff berth. If anything, the Falcons would appreciate Ridder's upside over Kaepernick's outdated experience.
Kaepernick was talented enough to remain in the league after 2016, even if it was in a backup role. There's even an argument that he could be in the NFL in 2022, but as a starter? He's going to have to prove it on the field before he earns a starting job.