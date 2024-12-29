How Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., Commanders' Jayden Daniels Grew Tight Bond
LANDOVER, Md. -- Much is new for Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but he'll see a face of old after making his second NFL start Sunday night against the Washington Commanders.
In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix trained alongside Commanders signal caller Jayden Daniels, one of the frontrunners for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The two worked together in California, taking the tutelage of renowned quarterback coach John Beck, who's worked with a laundry list of clients -- including former Falcons great Matt Ryan.
Beck routinely works with the top quarterbacks in the draft each offseason. This past spring, Penix and Daniels converged for NFL Combine-centric workouts. They'd throw passes for two hours and lift, though the nature of their sessions will likely differ next spring with the Combine training no longer necessary.
Regardless, Penix and Daniels grew a bond. Now less than a year later, they're both starting quarterbacks with hopes of leading their respective teams to the playoffs -- without losing sight on the friendship they've built.
"Me and Mike are boys," Daniels said this week. "Obviously, we trained together. We went through the draft process together, so we built the relationship over that time and I’m happy for him -- he waited his time. He’s a phenomenal player in my eyes and I’m excited to be able to match up against him."
Penix said he and Daniels talked over the phone last week leading into Penix's first NFL start, during which he went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants. Daniels and Penix have reached out to each other at various points throughout the season.
Their friendship perhaps first blossomed at the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony, during which Daniels and Penix finished first and second, respectively. On draft day, Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Penix went No. 8 to Atlanta.
Unburdened by the bright rookie lights, Daniels has completed 69.7% of his passes for 3,303 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He inherited an organization where starting Day 1 was not only possible, but necessarily.
Penix, meanwhile, bided his time behind veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins, who was benched Dec. 17, just 14 games into his four-year, $180 million contract.
Over the past year, Daniels has often had a narrow edge over Penix. But on Sunday, they'll meet as competitors for the first time -- and Penix is eager to go play-for-play with Daniels.
"It's great to be able to see him doing what he's doing, the way he's playing," Penix said. "He's been playing really good football, and I expected nothing less. Just being able to train with him, he's a smart player, instinctual player, and a player that knows how to play the game.
"So, it is good to be able to see that, and for me to be able to be out there and be able to make some plays as well. I'm super excited for it and I'm ready to get it going."
Penix said his biggest takeaway from his first NFL start was how fun it is to play football at the sport's highest level. He has a similar outlook on he and Daniels being potential leaders of the next generation of quarterbacks.
"I mean, I'm 24, but yeah, it's fun to be able to know we're an inspiration to the younger quarterbacks coming up and we just look forward to setting a good example," Penix said. "We want to be those good role models and guys that's truly students of the game and go out there and truly love the game and give what the game gives us."
For this week, the game gives Penix and Daniels a chance to play under the brightest lights with playoff pressure and potential rain only adding to the moment's intensity.
But at the root of the night, which could serve as a showcase for two the first eight picks in last April's draft, stands a close relationship and two friends excited to compete against one another on the game's biggest stage.
"That’s my guy," Penix said.