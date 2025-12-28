Matt Ryan, Falcons Working on Reunion (in Off-the-Field Role)

The Atlanta Falcons are working to bring back their prized quarterback Matt Ryan, but in a new role. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the discussion is to bring him back in a front office position.

Ryan is reportedly seriously considering the opportunity, and talks are ongoing. Glazer added that this role would be "significant."

Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role. While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 28, 2025

So for those hoping for a reunion between the Falcons and Ryan, you're getting it in some fashion. It won't be in the same way Philip Rivers decided to run is back with the Colts, but he'll have some type of presence.

Ryan recently said that he had had offers to come back and play from teams since he retired. However, he added that it was never the right time or offer, and he's not physically there.

“There were a few times that year [2023],” Ryan said recently, when asked the last time he was reached out to by teams. “But nothing that was right for me or the family, or for the teams, for that matter.”

He was the Falcons quarterback from 2008 to 2021. The third overall pick in the 2008 draft went on to throw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdown and receive four Pro Bowl nods. During his standout 2016 season, he won the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and an AP First Team All-Pro.

Following the 2021 season, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, coincidently to take over for Rivers after his first retirement. It didn't work out, and that ended up being his last season in the NFL. He was benched for Nick Foles and was later released by the team.

While his career as a player is over, he has a chance to make an impact with his longtime team from the front office.

