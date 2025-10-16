How Jeff Ulbrich Turned the Falcons’ Defense Into One of the NFL’s Best
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a defensive resurgence, and the secret to their success may be simpler than you think.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has led one of the best turnarounds in the NFL. Just last year, the Falcons found themselves in their usual position league-wide, near the bottom in just about every statistical category. But not this year.
Through five games, they top the NFL in total defense (253.4), sixth in EPA/play and pressure rate, seventh in points per game (20.0), and first in passing defense (139.4). Atlanta also sits at 11th in the NFL in sacks (14), but their team sack rate is third (8.9%).
The defense is rolling, and what they have been able to establish at the second level is a major reason why.
Ulbrich has been ramping up the pressure from this Falcons defense this season, and they lead the league in blitz rate (44.9%) – they are nearly nine percentage points higher than the Vikings in second place. Furthermore, of the 14 sacks they have, no one on their roster has more than 2.5 on the season, but 12 have more than 0.5 sacks.
The pressure is coming from everywhere, and offenses have struggled mightily in picking it up.
Leading this charge are the linebackers, Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo. They are fast, they are physical, and they are versatile. This pair embodies the “heart, mind, fist” mentality that Ulbrich sought to instill in his defense starting in training camp.
That pair is constantly finding themselves in the mix. They were specifically highlighted by NFL analyst and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden when he was showering praise on this defense. Having players like this on the second level allows the Falcons to do all sorts of things elsewhere on the field.
“We saw all the traits [with Divine Deablo], we saw the ability, we saw the potential, but until you really get your hands on somebody, you don't know if he's going to actually realize that potential or that vision,” Ulbrich said. “And he has exceeded that. I wouldn't want to throw a dagger, dig, or anything within the vicinity of him. He's a velociraptor in there. He is ridiculously fast and long.”
With Deablo, it does not matter if it is a dig route that is 20 yards down the field or a check down that he is tackling for a short gain. His athleticism and instincts can make him seem like he is everywhere all at once.
With Elliss, the versatility and leadership have been critical for this defense. He plays inside linebacker, outside linebacker, drops into coverage, he can rush the quarterback, and he wears the green dot.
“[Elliss] has been a huge part of the success here,” Ulbrich said. “He's another one that, gosh, and I know I'm sounding a bit redundant right now, but the character of everyone, but Kaden especially, is so unique. Another guy that is 100% about the team.”
The defense has quickly become Atlanta’s calling card – fast, physical, and relentlessly aggressive. The “attack style” front that this unit promised has quickly come to fruition.
And Ulbrich’s group doesn’t rely on one superstar to make plays.
Instead, they swarm, they communicate, and they play off each other. If this level of disruption continues, the Falcons might have one of the most complete defenses in football, and the rest of the league is starting to take notice.