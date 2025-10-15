Jon Gruden Hypes Up Rising Atlanta Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons revamped their defense during the 2025 offseason, adding a ton of new faces as they hoped to improve the 31st-best pass rush in the National Football League. Through their first five games of the season, they are currently the No.1 defense in football, in terms of yards allowed per game.
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden broke down the members of Atlanta’s new defense, which he christened as the “blank squad”. The name serves as a double entendre; not only does it not to Falcons owner Arthur Blank, but it also reflects a group of defenders in Atlanta who are not big-name stars that are playing some great football.
“Who are these guys on the blank squad?” Gruden asked in a rhetorical sense. Most people who haven’t been paying attention to the Falcons won’t know half of the members who make up the best statistical defense in the NFL.
He started with inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.
“Kaden Elliss, for some reason, doesn’t get the credit that he deserves,” Gruden said. “He can play off the ball, or on the ball and rock your a--... And he’s got more tackles for loss than most guys I’ve seen at the linebacker position.”
On the season, Elliss has 27 total tackles (15 solo, 12 assisted), 1.5 sacks, four tackles for losses and a forced fumble. He is in the top 20 (out of 140 total) linebackers in tackles for a loss. Elliss has also been stellar in coverage, per Pro Football Focus (PFF); he has only given up 72 total yards in five games. Only six linebackers who have played at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps this season have surrendered fewer yards.
Most impressive is Ellis’ ability to pressure the quarterback. He led the Falcons in pressures last season with 43. This season, he’s second in the NFL amongst all linebackers in total pressures with seven, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
“Kaden who? Elliss. Kaden Elliss.” Gruden exclaimed.
The next player he mentions? Another member of Atlanta’s linebacking core: Divine Deablo, who the Falcons picked up in free agency during the offseason.
“And then they got the ex-raider, who the hell is Divine Deablo wearing number zero?” Gruden asked, again rhetorically. “He’s the other linebacker, he’s the free agent that signed with the Falcons.”
Gruden showed a play where Deablo splits a double team and tackles Bucky Irving for a loss on a screen play, no easy task to get Irving on the ground.
Elliss called the ex-raider an “avatar” during the offseason because of his rare blend of size, length and speed. This season, Deablo has amassed 23 total tackles (7 solo, 16 assisted), four passes defended and 0.5 sacks.
Where Deablo has thrived has been in coverage. It was mentioned earlier that Elliss has given up the sixth fewest yards among all linebackers with 50% of defensive snaps this season. Deablo has given up the fewest yards and receptions: four for 40 yards. Quarterbacks have a 73.5 passer rating when targeting him.
The only thing eluding Deablo has been that first interception, but he’s nearly come down with one multiple times this season. His four pass breakups lead all linebackers who’ve played 50% of their team’s defensive snaps.
“Divine who?” Gruden asked. “Divine freaking Deablo.”
Gruden then moved on to the secondary and on to cornerback Mike Hughes.
“Mike Hughes, number 21. Veteran corner, he signs a one-year deal to come back and play opposite A.J. Terrell. And we all know Mike Hughes can make tackles.”
Gruden showed a play where Hughes broke up a pass deep down the field against the Washington Commanders in Week 4.
This season, Hughes has 17 total tackles and three passes defended. He had four all of last year.
Hughes had a quiet season with the Falcons last season, which is a good thing for a cornerback. Per PFF, Hughes gave up 39 receptions for 405 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. He was top 20 amongst corners who played 50% of their team’s defensive snaps in total yards allowed. He was top 15 (tied 13th) in fewest touchdowns surrendered.
“Mike who? Hughes.” Gruden said.
The next guy up for Gruden? Pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
“And then, how about saying this guy’s name. Arnold Ebiketie, number 17 … Talk a bout a presence on the edge. I love that guy, man.” Gruden said.
Ebiketie has 13 total tackles on the season (7 solo, 6 assisted) and zero sacks. While he has yet to record a sack this season, he has been a dominant force in the run game. Players make impacts beyond the box score, and Gruden shows two plays of him making tackles on a run, on the second of which he splits a double team to hold a rush to zero yards.
“Arnold Ebi-what? Arnold Ebiketie.” Gruden exclaimed.
The next guy mentioned is a big man on the defensive line: Brandon Dorlus.
“And here’s my guy, Brandon Dorlus, number 54. Lot of guys play the run, lot of guys rush the passer. Brandon Dorlus is a second-year player who was hurt last year; he is the most improved Atlanta Falcon … The guy nobody wants to talk about … The best-kept secret in Atlanta, Georgia.” Gruden said.
On the season, Dorlus has six total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted), 1.5 sacks and 2.0 stuffs. Counting stats will never show the impact of a defensive tackle, Dorlus has been one of Atlanta’s best defenders this season. The second-year defender said earlier in the offseason that his goals for the season were to get sacks and win football games, and that is exactly what he’s been doing.
“You like Brandon Dorlus?” Gruden asked. “Hell yeah, you do.”
The next guy he mentions is another big man on the defensive line, but this time he goes with a veteran: David Onyemata.
“How about David Onyemata. You like David Onyemata?” Gruden asked. “The David Onyemata, he can play nose, he can play in the three-technique.”
On the season, Onyemata has 17 total tackles (9 solo, 8 assisted), one sack and four stuffs. He is credited with eight run stops per PFF, tied 15th most in the NFL. Onyemata has certainly been a force in the run game.
“David Onyemata, look at that guy,” Gruden said.
Gruden continued to show love to the big guys on the defensive line, with LaCale London up next.
“How about this guy, LaCale London. I swear I did not know who LaCale London was until I started watching the Atlanta Falcons defense,” Gruden said. “Look at this guy, knock the center back and use the center to make a tackle.”
Gruden said, showing a play London made against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. That was the only game London has appeared in for the Falcons this season, a game in which he recorded three tackles.
That’s what Gruden said he loved about this defense: there are so many guys rotating in and out, but all have the same defensive intensity.
“One of the things that’s really impressive with the blank squad is no matter who’s in the game, they fly to the ball…It’s a really great thing that the Falcons are doing with their effort, collective effort,” he said.
But the next guy up that he wanted to single out by name was Zach Harrison.
“Zach freaking Harrison. Number 96. You better not over set against his a-- or it’s over.” Gruden said.
Harrison has 13 total tackles (5 solo, 8 assisted), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He leads the team in sacks.
“Zach, who? Zach Harrison out of The Ohio State," Gruden exclaimed.
The next guy Gruden mentioned is a guy he says is one of his favorite players on the Falcons defense: Ruke Orhorhoro.
“Look at this name, I love it: Ruke Orhorhoro,” Gruden said. “I love it, number 98. He’s got about 10 pressures from the inside. Number 98. They put him in this load front, he can get your center, he can get your guard, he can get after your a**.”
Orhorhoro has seven total tackles (1 solo, 6 assisted) and 1.5 sacks on the season. However, again, counting stats are a terrible metric to use for interior defensive tackles. Orhorhoro has been one of the best defenders in the entire league when it comes to forcing pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In fact, he leads the NFL in QB pressure rate amongst DTs.
“Look at Orhorhoro,” Gruden exclaims.
Gruden moved on to show love to the rookies. Four members of Atlanta’s 2025 draft class play significant snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
He started off with safety Xavier Watts.
“Xavier Watts, number 31,” Gruden said. “How the hell does Xavier Watts last until the third round?”
On the season, Watts has 28 total tackles (20 solo, 8 assisted), four passes defended and two interceptions. He leads the team in interceptions, has been great in coverage, has been a sure tackler and was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.
“You like Xavier Watts? How about Billy Bowman, number 33?” Gruden asked.
Gruden showed the play where Billy Bowman Jr. recorded his first career interception against the Minnesota Vikings.
“How many guys can make this play?” Gruden asked.
On the season, Bowman has 17 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.
“Look at Billy Bowman. LOOK at Billy Bowman.” Gruden exclaimed.
“And then Jalon Walker number 11,” Gruden said. “You better not have a bad pass set against Jalon Walker.”
Gruden broke down the play on which Walker recorded his first sack, against the Vikings in Week 2.
The rookie showed off his explosiveness, easily blowing past the left tackle and making a huge sack on J.J. McCarthy.
On the season, Walker has 14 total tackles (8 solo, 6 assisted), two stuffs and one sack. Where Walker’s dominance does not show up on the statsheet is his pass-rush win rate. Through the Falcons' first four games of the season, he led all rookies who had played 20% of their team’s defensive snaps with a 15% win rate.
“Then the last rookie is James Pearce, number 27,” Gruden said.
For James Pearce Jr., Gruden shows the play where he recorded his first career sack (half sack). “Look at that stunt, look at Pearce,” Gruden said.
On the season, Pearce has three total tackles (1 solo, 2 assisted) and 0.5 sacks. However, his pressure numbers have been through the roof. Through the Falcons' first four games, Pearce was second amongst his rookie class in pressures (11), despite playing one less game. He’s around the quarterback a lot, making them uncomfortable, just not finishing sacks (yet).
Pearce was also in on this sack of Josh Allen, but was not credited with any part of it.
“It’s the Blank freaking squad … How many contributors did I show you here?” Gruden asked. “The Blank squad. Nobody gets enough credit … They got an impressive group.”
The Falcons' defense has impressed through its first five games of the season, and Jon Gruden is making sure people know about the underrated guys who are making it happen.