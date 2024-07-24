How Kirk Cousins Helps Atlanta Falcons' Defense: 'He's One of the Top QBs'
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When IBM Performance Field is empty and much of the building is quiet, there's a subtle buzz coming from the Atlanta Falcons' film room. It's quarterback Kirk Cousins and safety Jessie Bates III, working together in the middle of OTAs.
"It's just me and Kirk in there talking ball," Bates told reporters Wednesday in Flowery Branch. "What he sees, what I see."
Cousins and Bates held these meetings several times in the early phase of the summer. Cousins initiated them, becoming the first quarterback Bates, a seven-year pro, has played with to hold such sessions.
During the first five years of his NFL career, Bates played for the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the final three years of his Bengals tenure, Bates formed a strong relationship with quarterback Joe Burrow, but the two never watched film together.
Burrow is eight years younger than Cousins, who turns 36 in August. With different ages came different wants and needs, and Bates said he wasn't comfortable approaching Burrow to watch film. Now immersed as a leader within Atlanta's locker room, comfort is natural.
And so, Bates and Cousins frequent the team's film room together - and Bates feels the value of those meetings has a greater outreach than just himself, as the information can be relayed to fellow safeties DeMarcco Hellams and Richie Grant, among others.
"It was DBs versus everybody," Bates said about his film habits in Cincinnati. "Now, you broaden your vision, and you get to see what Kirk is thinking, how he processes things, and I think that will help not just myself, but our defense, too."
Bates, who hails from Fort Wayne, Ind., watched Cousins play on television at Michigan State University. Bates often watched Big Ten games in his youth, be it Indiana University or other Midwest schools.
Cousins has been reminded of his age often through his first four months as a Falcon. He's the oldest player on Atlanta's roster by three and a half years and is the team's lone player born in the 1980s.
The 27-year-old Bates said even though he's battling a difference in age-created generations, Cousins has accumulated a wealth of experience over his 12-year NFL career and is willing to pass it all along.
From watching Cousins on the big screen to seeing his personality up close, Bates feels he has a comprehensive understanding of what makes Cousins tick and how he's reached four Pro Bowls.
"He's one of the top quarterbacks in this league, and it's not by mistake," Bates said. "I've watched how he works day in and day out. Just try to take bits and pieces of everybody's game, and Kirk is someone who will definitely be a great resource to use."
As a result, Bates is excited to continue growing his relationship with Cousins - not just as teammates but as friends, which Bates said is something he's tried to do with all of his teammates each year.
Yet the partnership Bates wants to form with Cousins is different. The two frequently talked after plays during OTAs, cross-checking things with one another. They're not only trying to grow closer, but take the Falcons to new heights, too.
"Like, 'Hey Jess, that was a good break,' or, 'Kirk, that was a good look-off. You looked me off there,'" Bates said. "And then kind of just continued to develop that in conversations, relationships."
And so, while Cousins brings a lengthy resume - from his Pro Bowls to his 39,000 passing yards and 270 touchdowns - his impact on the Falcons goes beyond what he does on the field.
Cousins arrived at Flowery Branch on Wednesday in an Atlanta Hawks jersey, officially starting his first training camp as the Falcons' signal caller. Bates, right guard Chris Lindstrom and linebacker Kaden Elliss each noted a special buzz in the air surrounding Atlanta's outlook this season.
And Cousins, from his on-field accuracy to off-field presence, is a key reason why.
"Kirk's going to be not just huge on the field," Bates said, "but his value as a person is, too."