How Michael Penix Jr. Earned the Falcons’ Trust After His Toughest NFL Test
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have the utmost confidence in Michael Penix Jr., and last week showcased the why.
The second-year quarterback was fresh off a miserable Week 3 performance against the Carolina Panthers. He had his worst game as a professional, completing just 50% of his passes for 172 yards and a pair of interceptions. Not only did his offense get shut out against one of the lower-end defenses in the NFL, but it also failed to reach the red zone.
Most young players, especially quarterbacks, would be down on themselves after a performance like that, but not Penix. Monday morning displayed exactly why the Falcons organization has so much faith in him.
“It was last week in his response when he came back after a bad game. That is the telltale sign for quarterbacks: how you respond after it doesn't go your way,” head coach Raheem Morris said about Penix. “How do you respond? I loved his practice response. I loved his verbal response to his team. I loved his response in the game. I loved his response after, of knowing it's a process. I loved how he reacted to the criticism. I loved how he reacted to everything. We talked about it last week.
“We got the stones rightfully [thrown at us], and he handled it the right way. I was proud of him.”
Penix and this entire team had their backs against the wall. The quarterback responded with a career day and a massive win before the team’s early bye week.
He orchestrated the team’s best offensive performance of the season, showcasing the arsenal of weapons on this roster.
This is who the Falcons drafted. His physical traits are fantastic, but it is what Penix has between his ears that gives this organization confidence that they made the right choice in bringing him here.
Despite only having seven starts under his belt, it has become clear that this is a player who thrives under pressure. Now, he gets a fresh test with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, but Morris knows his quarterback is ready for this challenge.
"Mike's kind of even-keel,” Morris said about the mindset of Penix. “You're almost forcing extra conversation if you're doing that with Mike. I think Mike's one of those guys that has his process. He's very inquisitive. If he has a question, he'll come ask. If he needs anything, he'll ask. That's very rare. He trusts himself. He trusts his abilities. He trusts his coaches. And he lets it go.”