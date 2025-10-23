How Struggling Dolphins Can Pose a Threat to Falcons on Sunday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back on the winning side of things this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 1-6 record clearly indicates that this is a struggling football team, but this is still an offense with plenty of ways to stress this Falcons defense.
That all comes back to one key factor: team speed.
“We're talking about a team that's got great speed, very similar to the team we just played,” head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday. “Because of Mike [McDaniel] coming from that system, a lot of the similar stuff that they do on offense.”
While the Dolphins lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury earlier this season, they still have a pair of the NFL’s fastest players. Running back Da’Von Achane and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Malike Washington can turn on the burners at any moment.
With how head coach Mike McDaniel can utilize space, the Dolphins remain a potent offensive threat.
“They have ample speed,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich reiterated. “It can be scary because the way they utilize motions, they create space. And then with that space, the speed increases the space. Then if these guys were to get behind you, it's over with. You don't recover from getting out of position with all three of those players.”
Despite those perceived capabilities, the numbers have not been kind to the Dolphins this season.
While the individual numbers for Waddle (30 receptions, 405 yards, and three touchdowns) and Achane (472 yards, three touchdowns) have been great, the offense as a whole has struggled to produce.
Miami ranks near the bottom of the league in just about every statistical category coming into Week 8. The struggles of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have drawn a great deal of that ire, but he still has the respect of the Falcons’ coaching staff.
“I still see the same guy that I've been fearful of for the last four years,” Ulbrich said. “He's maybe one of the best rhythm throwers in the NFL still to date. And it's coaching as well. His synchronized feet with the routes and the concept is just elite. When the back foot hits, the ball's coming out. When you get the ball out like that, the players, as we've already mentioned, with the speed that they have, that can be explosive, that can be scary. So again, like I said, we’ve got to have our best week of prep.”
Miami can burn defenses at any moment, and they have played teams very close this season, despite what their record might indicate. A pair of lopsided losses to the Colts in Week 1 and the Browns last week were eye-popping, but three of their other four losses came by one score or less.
No matter the record, the Dolphins will present a challenge to this Falcons’ defense. If the Atlanta defense can manage the speed, they should keep a lid on this offense and handle this game. If not, especially without key linebacker Divine Deablo, things could get interesting.