BREAKING: Falcons Rule Out 2 Players at Eagles, Including Starting LB
The Atlanta Falcons will be without two players in Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, speaking with reporters Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, ruled out starting linebacker Nate Landman and backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. for the Week 2 contest.
Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (groin) and backup rookie running back Jase McClellan (knee), each of whom were limited Friday, participated fully Saturday and are not on the injury report entering Monday.
Landman has been battling a nagging quad injury for the past several weeks and was limited last week when Atlanta started practicing for its season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He added a calf injury to his troubles and has missed every practice this week leading into the road trip to Philadelphia.
An undrafted free agent in 2022, Landman played in 16 games with 14 starts last season, logging 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He drew the start against the Steelers and saw 37 snaps alongside Kaden Elliss in the middle of Atlanta's defense.
With Landman inactive Monday, Troy Andersen, who played the other 31 defensive snaps while Landman was off the field against Pittsburgh, figures to see the bulk of the workload next to Elliss.
Hamilton, who signed with the Falcons this spring and had an impressive preseason, started nine games for the Arizona Cardinals a season ago. He spent this summer as the No. 2 nickel behind Dee Alford.
The 31-year-old Hamilton missed the season opener against the Steelers with a groin injury, one that continues to impact his availability entering Week 2. He was a limited participant in practice Friday and Saturday and appears to be trending in the right direction moving forward.
The Falcons and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.