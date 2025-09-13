How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to rebound after suffering a brutal 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr will be making his first road start against a difficult Minnesota Vikings team that won 14 games last season.
The Vikings kicked off their season with a 27-24 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They outscored their division rivals 21-7 in the final quarter of the game, erasing an 11-point deficit in the process, with a new face leading from under center, J.J. McCarthy.
Sunday night will be the Vikings’ home opener, so it is fair to expect a rowdy fan base to be awaiting the Falcons in this one.
Atlanta made this trip last season, but it ended poorly for the Falcons. They entered the fourth quarter tied at 21, but proceeded to give up three touchdown drives in three opportunities on defense while the offense turned the ball over three separate times (once on downs).
Questions on the team’s health and their ability to run the football will be some of the many things to watch for the Falcons heading into this game.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Sunday is a big opportunity for the Falcons, as they play their first of three prime-time games that come over the first seven weeks of the season.
“It's exciting. It's big time. It's NFL football. We're ready for it. I'm excited for it,” Penix said earlier this week. "I think my second game last year was a primetime game. It's what we're here for. That's what we put in all the work for in all our lives to be able to play in the big-time moments like this. So, it's another day.”
The Vikings will also be without a key defensive piece in Andrew Van Ginkel. The linebacker was arguably the Vikings' best defensive player in 2024 after recording 11.5 sacks, 18 TFLs, and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pro honors for this performance.
Can the Falcons bounce back in Minnesota on Sunday Night Football? Check it out below to see how you can tune in to watch the Falcons’ Week 2 action.
What
- Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
Where
- U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, MN
When
- Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. ET.
How to Follow Live
- (TV): NBC
- (Digitally): Peacock App
- (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
Spread
- VIKINGS -3.5 (-105); opened at +4.5
- FALCONS +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- VIKINGS -198
- FALCONS +164
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110); opened at 45.5
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
- QUESTIONABLE: CB Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder); Edge James Pearce Jr (groin); DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)
- DOUBTFUL: N/A
- OUT: OL Jack Nelson (calf); S Jordan Fuller (knee); WR Casey Washington (concussion); WR Jamal Agnew (groin)
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report
- QUESTIONABLE: S Harrison Smith
- DOUBTFUL: N/A
- OUT: LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LT Christian Darrisaw, CB Jeff Okudah