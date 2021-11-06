Falcons at Saints: 3 Atlanta Moves, and Who's the QB?

Here's how to watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday, and on Saturday they announced a trio of moves worth noting: O-lineman Josh Andrews (family matter) has been downgraded to out, while running back Qadree Ollison and D-lineman Anthony Rush have been elevated as standard practice squad flexes.

Additionally, of course, Calvin Ridley and his absence will be among the storylines.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Falcons vs. Saints.

Details for the game:

Who: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: New Orleans -275 (bet $275 to win $100), Atlanta +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Spread: New Orleans -6, O/U 41.5

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The Falcons are coming off a disappointing home defeat to the Carolina Panthers last week. The Panthers had lost four in a row before knocking off Atlanta 19-13.

The Saints won last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim their third win in a row, but they lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Trevor Siemian filled in admirably for Winston after he left the game. He was 16 of 29 passing for 159 yards with a touchdown and more importantly no interceptions.

Siemian is in line to start for the Saints on Sunday, but New Orleans could also get x-factor Taysom Hill back.

Hill is a running specialist from the quarterback position for New Orleans, but he's had success as a passer against the Falcons as well.

Arguably Hill's best game as a professional came against Atlanta last year. He was 27 of 37 passing including two touchdowns, and he also ran 14 times for 83 yards in a Saints 21-16 win in Atlanta.

The Falcons are without receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future. Ridley informed the Falcons Sunday morning before their game against the Panthers that he was taking a step away from football for mental health reasons.

The Falcons will be without Ridley again this week, and they could be without Russell Gage as well. Gage is nursing a groin injury after an ankle injury cost him three games this season.

Ridley and Gage combined for over 2,000 yards in receiving in 2020, but through seven games in 2021, the combo only has 376 yards.

The Panthers were able to clamp down on rookie phenom Kyle Pitts last week to the tune of just two catches for 13 yards.

Without Ridley, and Gage a doubt, Pitts will need to be a much bigger part of the offensive in New Orleans if the Falcons are to pull off the upset on Sunday.