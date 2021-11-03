Falcons LISTEN: Ridley Out; Who Steps Up?

All-Pro Calvin Ridley's absence creates a massive hole for the Atlanta Falcons at the wide receiver position.

Instead of making a splash at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Falcons opted to sign familiar face Marvin Hall, who played with the team from 2017-18.

Hall doesn't have the all of the talent Ridley possessed, which means the production will have to be formed by a plethora of receivers.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will need to step up, but last week's game against the Carolina Panthers showed that defenses will likely focus much of their attention on the 6'6" big threat.

Other receivers like Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe will also need to contribute, and the more people that can establish themselves as an offensive weapon can help free Pitts and allow the offense to excel the way it was intended to be.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the Falcons signing wide receiver Marvin Hall, how it impacts the team moving forward, and reviews the All-22 film from the team’s Week 8 loss to the Panthers.

He breaks down the much-anticipated wait for the team to sign a speed threat like Hall and how his potential to add more explosiveness to the Falcons offense could benefit the team.

Then, he answers a listener question about Gage’s quiet day against the Panthers and whether the film reveals if he was able to get open more often.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.