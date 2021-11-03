Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons LISTEN: Calvin Ridley Out; Who Steps Up?

    Locked On Falcons: Falcons Finally Add a Speed Threat at Wide Receiver
    Author:

    All-Pro Calvin Ridley's absence creates a massive hole for the Atlanta Falcons at the wide receiver position.

    Instead of making a splash at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Falcons opted to sign familiar face Marvin Hall, who played with the team from 2017-18.

    Hall doesn't have the all of the talent Ridley possessed, which means the production will have to be formed by a plethora of receivers.

    Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will need to step up, but last week's game against the Carolina Panthers showed that defenses will likely focus much of their attention on the 6'6" big threat.

    Recommended Articles

    Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Ridley Out; Who Steps Up?

    Locked On Falcons: Falcons Finally Add a Speed Threat at Wide Receiver!

    21 seconds ago
    Marvin Hall Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Replacing Ridley: Falcons Sign Vet WR

    The Atlanta Falcons bring back a veteran wide receiver in an effort to replace Calvin Ridley.

    17 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    NFL Trade Rumor: Falcons Weapon to Packers?

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is reportedly being targeted by the Green Bay Packers for an NFL Trade deadline move.

    22 hours ago

    Other receivers like Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe will also need to contribute, and the more people that can establish themselves as an offensive weapon can help free Pitts and allow the offense to excel the way it was intended to be.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the  Falcons signing wide receiver Marvin Hall, how it impacts the team moving forward, and reviews the All-22 film from the team’s Week 8 loss to the Panthers.

    He breaks down the much-anticipated wait for the team to sign a speed threat like Hall and how his potential to add more explosiveness to the Falcons offense could benefit the team. 

    Then, he answers a listener question about Gage’s quiet day against the Panthers and whether the film reveals if he was able to get open more often.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Ridley Out; Who Steps Up?

    21 seconds ago
    Marvin Hall Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Replacing Ridley: Falcons Sign Vet WR

    17 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    News

    NFL Trade Rumor: Falcons Weapon to Packers?

    22 hours ago
    Terry Fontenot
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Atlanta Make Any Trades?

    22 hours ago
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    PFF Grades: Falcons Can’t Hide Holes

    Nov 2, 2021
    mike davis pan atl
    News

    Smith On Painfully Obvious Falcons Problem

    Nov 1, 2021
    Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
    News

    How Should Falcons, Fans Treat Calvin Ridley?

    Nov 1, 2021
    Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons
    News

    Falcons Next Opponent: Saints Lose Jameis

    Nov 1, 2021