Ian Rapoport Reports Two LB Injuries for Falcons Week 2 Opponent
The Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Vikings, who are already missing wide receiver Jordan Addison for three games due to a violation of the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy, will now be missing another player, possibly two, for their second game of the season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared via X on Wednesday that linebackers Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel face injuries. Cashman is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, and Van Ginkel is in concussion protocol.
Pro Football Focus credits Cashman with two hurries and three tackles as well as a 64.2 defense grade in Week 1. Cashman had 4.5 sacks and 44 tackles, along with an 86.2 run defense grade for the Vikings last season.
Atlanta struggled to run the ball against Tampa Bay in Week 1. Now, they’ll look to bounce back against a Minnesota team down one of their best linebackers. Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for just 48 yards on 22 carries (2.18 yards per carry).
Van Ginkel, who has been in concussion protocol since Wednesday, would be a huge loss for the Vikings. PFF credits the defender with one hurry, one batted pass, three tackles and a pass breakup in Week 1. The linebacker nearly had a pick-six in the Vikings' come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears.
Van Ginkel had 11.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2024.
“They've got people all across the board that present different challenges, and you've got to be ready to deal with those guys. They're all interchangeable pieces, so to speak, and you've got to try to figure out that math as you go.” Raheem Morris said on Wednesday when asked how to have success against a Brian Flores defense.
The Vikings' defense held the Bears to just seven offensive points in the second half. Chicago also converted just three of their 12 third downs. While they are still a very dangerous defense, missing two linebackers could make things easier for second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons.
“But, we want to go out there and be able to establish our run game the way we want to do it,” Morris said on Wednesday.
A Vikings team missing at least one linebacker would certainly be the place for Atlanta to start to regain its identity.