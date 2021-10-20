Falcons Go Big on DL in Latest Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons go BIG on the defensive line with a Georgia Bulldog in latest Mock Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have shown big improvements on defense under new coordinator Dean Pees despite not having ideal personnel to fit his 3-4 system.

The nose guard in a 3-4 is typically a mountain of a man who is tasked with holding his ground against two interior offensive linemen.

The Falcons have Tyeler Davison who would be considered undersized at 6'2 and 309 pounds. Davison is better suited at defensive tackle in a 4-3, and his play has suffered this season.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks him 116th out of 122 eligible interior defensive linemen. His 42.0 grade is the worst of Atlanta's regulars on defense.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema released a mock draft that addresses this glaring hole in a big, big way.

Sikkema has the Falcons selecting defensive lineman Jordan Davis out of the University of Georgia with the 12th overall pick.

The Georgia Bulldog's official website lists Davis at 6'6 and 340 pounds, and that might be conservative.

Sikkema has this to say of Davis:

Find me 15 better college football players than Jordan Davis. You can’t.

People will push back on him being a top-10 or even a top-20 pick because he’s a defensive tackle/nose tackle who doesn’t play that flashy 3-tech pass-rushing style that gets you drafted high at that position.



But here’s the thing: this guy plays like Thanos vs. Thor, Captain America and Ironman in Avengers: Endgame. Throw your best at him, throw multiple people at him — it doesn’t matter. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, and he deserves to be one of the top players chosen in this class. - Trevor Sikkema

The NFL Draft Class of 2021 lacked a marquee defensive lineman. Christian Barmore was the first interior defensive lineman selected last year, and he lasted until the second-round when he was selected 38th overall by the New England Patriots.

Davis has seen his stock soar in recent weeks, and he may not last until pick 12 in 2022 a year after a class devoid of interior defensive linemen.

But he's a logical choice for the Atlanta Falcons and what they want to do on defense. If he's available when they're on the clock at five or 15, he'd be a smart pick.