Kyle Pitts to Make 'Big Jump' According to Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson
It's been one of the Atlanta Falcons missions during the offseason to throw their weight positively behind underperforming tight end Kyle Pitts.
After a bright start followed by three disappointing seasons, Pitts now rolls into another training camp where yet again there are more questions than answers.
Even so, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson feels he's got some form of a solution, but only if Pitts can find his own sweet spot and master year two within the offensive system.
"I'm expecting Kyle to take a big jump," Robinson told reporters last week. "You know, Year 2 of the system. Year 2 of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle.
“He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out, those are the things we talk about with him and (tight ends coach Kevin) Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player.
"So I'm pumped for Kyle, can't wait to get out on the field with him and that's going to be a lot of fun to see his growth."
Pitts impressive 1,000 yard rookie season seems a distant speck in the rear view mirror these days. Yet to find Robinson still stressing the importance of Pitts embracing making his own improvements, especially when it comes to fundamentals and techniques, makes it all sound like it's more than a little past due.
Furthermore, any player playing on his fifth-year option shouldn't need to be reminded that there needs to be far better levels of consistency to his play. The 24-year-old is in a contract year and has more to play for than ever.
Reason being, after San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle once again reset the tight end market, it would probably mean a big payday looms for Pitts if he rediscovers his rookie form in 2025. OverTheCap projects the franchise tag for tight ends to jump to just over $16 million in 2026.
The Falcons made history when they made Pitts the highest drafted tight end of all time with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. There’s still time to see a positive return on general manager Terry Fontenot’s first draft pick. Robinson, Pitts, and Falcons fans are hoping the fifth year is the charm.