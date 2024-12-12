2-Time Pro Bowler Says Falcons Will Start Michael Penix if This Happens
The Atlanta Falcons have already announced that Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
But what happens after that? What if the Falcons, who've lost four straight games and now trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by one game for the NFC South title, lose again on the road to the 2-11 Raiders? And then lose again?
According to Kyle Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and former teammate of Cousins, the Falcons may have to turn toward first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. under center.
"They’re going to have to go win big games," Rudolph said, via SportsTalkPhilly. "If you’re Atlanta and you get down to it, the last couple weeks of the year and you’re not in the NFC South playoff race anymore, why would you not want Michael Penix out there getting game experience?
"Getting a chance to see what he has on Sundays in the NFL at that level -- it would be interesting the way the next (four) weeks play out. Personally, I think the Bucs are going to come out of the NFC South."
Rudolph, who played with Cousins from 2018-20 on the Minnesota Vikings, added the Falcons will start Cousins as long as he's healthy and the team remains in the playoff race.
That's despite Cousins throwing zero touchdowns and eight interceptions in his last four games, which coincides with the Falcons' season-altering slide. Penix, meanwhile, has appeared in two games this season, going 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards.
After only getting a cameo in the preseason, Morris and the Atlanta Falcons seem content to keep Penix in bubble wrap for the entirety of his rookie season.
But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Cousins is "for sure" the team's signal caller, meaning there's no current controversy inside the building.
"I have no hesitations on what our young man's been doing and how he's been preparing and the things that he's ready to do. So, if that time ever came, I would have a lot of confidence in what Mike's able to do, but Kirk is our quarterback," Morris said Monday. "Kirk's the guy who's going to lead us.
"We’ve still got a big-time opportunity coming up here on Monday Night Football with Kirk leading us, and I'm fired up to go out there and get us a good play back."
The Falcons (6-7) will face the Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. Monday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.