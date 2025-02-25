Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft has Atlanta Falcons Getting One of 'Hottest Names'
The NFL Combine is underway this week, and the Atlanta Falcons will have plenty of options when their name is called with pick No. 15. General manager Terry Fontenot has done some unconventional things in the draft, but once again, most expect him to address the Falcons anemic-pass rush in the NFL Draft on April 24th.
One of those pundits who expects the Falcons to attack the edge position is the Godfather of NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr.
He released his pre-NFL Combine on ESPN+ on Tuesday morning, and like so many others before him, he has the Falcons selecting edge rusher Mike Green out of Marshall.
Kiper calls Green one of the "hottest names in this draft class," which may cause the Falcons some worry. They're not picking in the top-10 for the first time since 2020, and they would like Green to be available when they're on the clock. If he gets any hotter, he
"I see incredible speed, bend and power in his game -- traits that would be welcomed in Atlanta under new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich," wrote Kiper.
NFL.com's Lance Zielein agrees with Kiper's assessment.
"High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level. Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse," wrote Zierlein of Green. "He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases."
Physical with notes of violence. Words to make a Falcons fan swoon.
Kiper brackets the Falcons' pick of Green with former Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14 and former Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16.
Starks may fit into the best prospect available box that Fontenot touts, and there's certainly a need at safety on the Falcons defense, but can he really afford to draft three-non-premium positions in his five drafts in charge of the Falcons?
By contrast, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has used one first-round pick on a non-premium position in 15 years. He took guard Danny Watkins in 2011 -- never again.
In Kiper's mock draft, it wasn't a choice Fontenot and the Falcons had to face.
Stewart at No. 16 has also been a popular pick in mock drafts for the Falcons, but he's considered the biggest boom or bust prospect in this draft. Boom or bust has typically tilted one direction in Falcons' draft history; they need someone with a higher floor, even it means a lower ceiling.
Georgia's Mykel Williams falls to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 17. He's another player the Falcons will strongly consider at 15 and draw more ire from locals if ends up being another Bulldog who the Falcons passed on and turns into a star elsewhere.
The Falcons have gone offensive-skill position in each of Fontenot's four-previous drafts. Without a dominating wide receiver on the board, it seems as if Atlanta will draft a defensive player in the first round for the first time since A.J. Terrell in 2020.
They should have plenty of options, and getting one of the hottest names in the draft should help breathe life into a stagnant pass rush.