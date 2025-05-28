Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Makes Key List From CBS Sports
In honor of 100 days left until the 2025 NFL regular season opener, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles named the 100 most important players for the upcoming season.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made the list for the first time in his young career.
"The Michael Penix Jr. era arrived faster than anyone thought after the Kirk Cousins benching," Pereles wrote. "Penix showed some promise in his abbreviated debut season, but after Atlanta hardly did anything to address the offensive side of the ball this offseason, him taking a big leap is a necessity if the Falcons want to make the postseason."
Whether or not the Falcons made additions to their offense this offseason, little could have made the same major difference as vast improvement behind center.
If Penix plays the way he did at the end of the 2024 season, the Falcons will likely have their next franchise quarterback. They should also compete for the NFC South title and their first playoff appearance in eight years.
In three starts last season, Penix led the Falcons to a 1-2 record while completing 58% of his passes. He also threw three touchdowns and three interceptions.
But at least one of those interceptions was not his fault. The first pick of his NFL career bounced off tight end Kyle Pitts' hands before landing in a defender's lap.
Penix also showcased his strong arm and downfield accuracy during the three-game stretch. In Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, Penix threw for 312 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.
Thanks in large part to the Kirk Cousins signing last year, the Falcons didn't have the salary cap space to make any major offensive additions in 2025. They also lost center Drew Dalman to free agency.
Then in the NFL Draft, the Falcons chose to focus almost entirely on defense. In the first round, the Falcons double-dipped at edge rusher in the hopes of giving their young signal-caller more support on the other side of the ball.
Those first-round rookies for the Falcons, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., also made Pereles' list of the league's 100 most important players.
"The last Falcon with a double-digit sack season was Vic Beasley in 2016," Pereles wrote. "Over that span, every other team has had at least two players reach 10-plus sacks.
"Atlanta invested heavily -- perhaps even desperately -- by not only drafting Jalon Walker at No. 15 but trading a 2026 first-round pick to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. They must deliver, and soon, to aid a toothless pass rush."
As important as Penix is for Atlanta this fall, Walker and Pearce are arguably just as important. The Falcons are unlikely to significantly improve defensively without major contributions from both Walker and Pearce.