Michael Penix Jr.’s Rehab Update Could Be A Game-Changer

The Atlanta Falcons might be getting third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. much earlier than previously expected. According to WSB-TV’s sports director, Zach Klein, the Falcons’ quarterback could be ready by the NFL Draft.

“Just spoke to Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr... He's already doing squats and of course.. listening to his doctors, but told me he thinks he'll be ready to go by April,” Klein wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon .

There has been no public recovery timetable available on Penix, but April would be an accelerated timeline compared to what had previously been speculated. He underwent surgery at some point in late November after tearing his ACL against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, and was back rehabbing with the team by Christmas .

Many had simply gone along with a timeline that would place him with a return in late July to early September, potentially cutting into the 2026 regular season. If he were able to return to action before OTAs, or even just by training camp in mid to late-July, then that could radically change any offseason plans at the quarterback position.

However, it is important to note that this is the third knee injury that Penix has sustained in his career (albeit to a different knee), and it would be unwise to push him to come back faster than he is comfortable with.

The wheels of the offseason are already turning for the Falcons, with the hire of Kevin Stefanski and the restructuring of Kirk Cousins’ contract. The new head coach was complimentary of his new quarterback on Tuesday when he was introduced to the media at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’m just excited about the physical gifts,” Stefanski explained. “What's most important right now for Michael is to get healthy. He knows that, and we'll get to football here shortly, but he's attacking his rehab. I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, and can push the ball to all areas of the field.”

Stefanski was noticeably less vocal about his thoughts on Cousins.

Penix showed some progress, despite a 3-6 record, in his first season as a starter in Atlanta. He completed 60.1% of his passes and averaged 220.2 yards per game through the air, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions over his nine appearances.

The hope is that Stefanski can come in and help Penix develop into the quarterback the Falcons drafted eighth overall two seasons ago.

“I'm a maniac about [development],” Stefanski continued. “I'm just crazy about the development of our players. We want to be a very intentional group when it comes to developing players, obviously, the quarterback positions at the forefront of that.”

He insisted that there was still plenty to gain in the film room, just as there is on the field, but the sooner that Penix can return to the field, the better it would be for the Falcons in 2026. This timeline, if it proves accurate, would be a major game-changer for the franchise this offseason.