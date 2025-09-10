Michael Penix Recevies Solid Grade After Falcons Season Opener
After Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season concluded, Bleacher Report unveiled its assessment of all 32 starting quarterbacks, grading their performances in their season openers. Michael Penix Jr, the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, earned a B for his performance in Atlanta’s home opener, a 23-20 loss to their rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Penix finished the game with 319 total yards (298 passing, 21 rushing), two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and a 64.2% completion percentage, completing 27 passes on 42 attempts. Penix had the fourth-most passing yards in the league in Week 1.
Penix’s performance on Sunday garnered praise from the opposing quarterback.
“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this league for a long time,” Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game. “I think he’s a great player, he’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young, but he’s got it.”
The second-year quarterback nearly pulled off a huge win against the Buccanners. On the second-to-last Falcons drive of the game, Penix converted two huge fourth downs with his legs, one for a first down and the other for the go-ahead score with less than three minutes to go. The Falcons ultimately came up short after a Buccaneers touchdown and a Falcons’ missed field goal.
Brent Sobleski writes that Penix had a strong season opener; however, there are still things the quarterback can improve on.
“Michael Penix Jr. had what could have been a strong season-opening performance ruined by a missed game-tying kick with less than a minute to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Sobleski wrote.
“Penix still needs to do a better job layering throws at times, but he sees it well and rips passes to his receivers. He should only get better as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable as the leader of the Falcons' offense.”
Penix struggled with his deep ball accuracy in the Falcons' first game of the season. However, he was missing his wide receiver two and was dealing with a ton of drops from his weapon group.
Despite all this, Penix still played a nearly flawless fourth quarter. He completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 95 yards and added 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground in three attempts. Of Penix’s four incompletions, two were balls that wide receiver Drake London usually catches in the endzone, one was a touchdown-saving pass breakup by safety Antonie Winfield and the final one was a perfect ball that wide receiver KhaDeral Hodge did not track.
Penix drove the Falcons 62 yards down the field in 57 seconds without his top two wide receivers on the final drive of the game.
While Penix did not have a perfect game, he should have received a higher grade than a B for his performance.
Baker Mayfield was the highest graded quarterback in the NFC South, receiving a B+. Michael Penix Jr and New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler both earned B’s for their Week 1 performances. Carolina Panthers quarterback was the lowest graded in the South, receiving a D.
Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons will be looking to bounce back in Week 2. The Falcons will be on the road, facing off against a 2024 playoff team in the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. EDT with television coverage on NBC.